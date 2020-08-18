Reports: Mikel Arteta will have to sell two players before signing top target

Arsenal will have to sell two of their defenders before landing Gabriel Magalhaes. Mikel Arteta has reportedly been told that Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papasathopoulos will have to be shipped this summer and the club are working on the situation.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth points out that the Gunners have a lot of centre-backs in their squad right now and would be overloaded in that department with another signing. David Luiz, Pablo Mari and William Saliba have all recently signed new deals while Rob Holding and Calum Chambers have multiple years left on their contracts, leaving Mikel Arteta with a difficult decision to make.

However, Mustafi and Sokratis are in the final year of their contracts and Arsenal want them sold this summer at all costs. The club do not want to let the duo leave on a free transfer next summer and reports suggest they do not have plans to offer them new contracts.

Talking on Sky Sports [via Express], Dharmesh said:

“If Gabriel was to sign, Arsenal would have eight central defenders on their books. David Luiz, Pablo Mari and William Saliba have recently joined or/and signed new contracts. Rob Holding has three years remaining on his contract and you think Mikel Arteta would keep those four players - add Gabriel to the mix you've got five to choose from. Calum Chambers has got two years left on his contract. Perhaps his versatility makes Mikel Arteta think he can still be of use next season?

Then you've got Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis [Papasathopoulos], they are both entering the final year of their contracts, and there is no talk of a new deal. Perhaps Arsenal will want to cash in now to trim down those numbers in central defence and then Arteta will bring in the players he wants - notably Gabriel.”

Lille ready to sell Gabriel

Lille have already made it clear that they are open to selling Gabriel Magalhaes this summer. Arsenal are reportedly the front-runners right now but face competition from Napoli, Everton, Manchester United and even Chelsea.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly looking for £25 million for the centre-back. Lille president Gerard Lopez has confirmed that 'a number of clubs' have met their asking price and the defender will now decide his destination. Can Mikel Arteta's Arsenal get the deal done before the end of the transfer window?