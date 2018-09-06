Liverpool News: Madrid's strategy against Salah in the UCL final revealed by Zinedine Zidane

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 13.34K // 06 Sep 2018, 15:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The infamous incident when Salah dislocated his shoulder courtesy Ramos' tackle.

It's been a long time since Real Madrid defeated Liverpool FC in the final of UEFA Champions League in Kiev. Zinedine Zidane's side cruised away with a 3-1 win over Liverpool, getting their hands on their third consecutive Champions League trophy.

It was expected that the English side would put up a tough battle to the title defenders, as Klopp's side had strung together a row of impressive performances in the competition before this game.

However, Lorius Karius made two big blunders, which essentially cost them the match, and, ultimately, the Champions League trophy.

Apart from that, one of the major reasons for Liverpool's defeat was Mohamed Salah being guided off the pitch by a medic in the 30th minute following a reckless tackle from Real Madrid skipper, Sergio Ramos. In an attempt to keep the possession of the ball, Salah locked arms with the Spanish defender and dislocated his shoulder as they both went down.

According to the English outlet, Express.co.uk, Real Madrid's ex-boss Zinedine Zidane has opened up with UEFA on his tactics in the UCL final in Kiev.

Zinedine Zidane claimed that he didn't give any special instructions to his players regarding the talismanic Egyptian.

“Not at all! Our game was always the same, regardless of who we were facing,” Zidane told UEFA.

"We told players about the individual characteristics of opposing players so that they were aware of specific things that those players did.

"But I didn’t want to do too much of that, as I wanted my players to focus primarily on our own game.”

The ex-Madrid boss surprisingly stepped down from his position a few days after Real Madrid won their third consecutive UCL title. It is believed that he would make a return in Real Madrid, however, currently, he is being linked with Manchester United.

The French legend made it clear that Real Madrid didn't follow any special tactics against Liverpool/Salah and played their natural game throughout the tournament.