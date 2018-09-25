Reports: Mourinho informs Pogba he'll never captain Manchester United again

The relationship is getting worse between these two.

What's the story?

Sources at ESPN reports that Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba that he will never captain the club again.

It has come on the back of Pogba's comments after the frustrating draw at Wolves, where he reportedly asked United to play an attacking brand of football, especially at home. Pogba made another controversial comment after the Leicester City match where he refrained from saying certain things else that he would be fined.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba is Manchester United's most significant transfer yet. The Frenchman was bought to Old Trafford from Juventus by Jose Mourinho in his first season at a reported price of 105m euros. He made a total of 66 appearances in the Premier League scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists in the process.

Mourinho has used him as a captain in a few matches this season in the absence of club captain Antonio Valencia. Manchester United are currently seventh in the league and trailing by eight points from the league leaders Liverpool. Jose Mourinho's side has collected 1 point out of a possible six from the two games played at Old Trafford this season.

The heart of the matter

The relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba has been tentative even before the start of the new campaign. The situation worsened since the backend of the last season when Mourinho criticized Pogba for his lack of consistency and demanded more from the Frenchman.

After France won the World Cup with Pogba being one their star players, Mourinho took another jibe at him by referring to the World Cup format as being favourable to the midfielder. Rumours of Pogba leaving United had been doing the rounds for quite some time with Paul himself not clearing his position at Old Trafford. After the draw against Wolves, Pogba's 'attack, attack, attack' might have indirectly been pointed to Mourinho's style of play.

Rumour Probability - 5/10

Despite a tight relationship between the player and the manager, it's hard to believe that Jose Mourinho would make such comments about his player which will demoralize him further and might affect his game as well.

Also, the manager or the player didn't make any direct comments about each other after the game. So it's hard to believe in this rumor for the time being.

What's next

Both Pogba and club captain Valencia would be missing from the Carabao Cup game against Derby which might lead to Chris Smalling taking the armband. However, the season is still long, and a broken relationship will only worsen things for the club.

Pogba has a lot to offer in United colors, and Mourinho should provide him with the right encouragement to go ahead and show his class.