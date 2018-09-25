Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Mourinho informs Pogba he'll never captain Manchester United again

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Rumors
512   //    25 Sep 2018, 23:45 IST

Image result for pogba and mourinho
The relationship is getting worse between these two.

What's the story?

Sources at ESPN reports that Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba that he will never captain the club again.

It has come on the back of Pogba's comments after the frustrating draw at Wolves, where he reportedly asked United to play an attacking brand of football, especially at home. Pogba made another controversial comment after the Leicester City match where he refrained from saying certain things else that he would be fined.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba is Manchester United's most significant transfer yet. The Frenchman was bought to Old Trafford from Juventus by Jose Mourinho in his first season at a reported price of 105m euros. He made a total of 66 appearances in the Premier League scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists in the process.

Mourinho has used him as a captain in a few matches this season in the absence of club captain Antonio Valencia. Manchester United are currently seventh in the league and trailing by eight points from the league leaders Liverpool. Jose Mourinho's side has collected 1 point out of a possible six from the two games played at Old Trafford this season.

The heart of the matter

The relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba has been tentative even before the start of the new campaign. The situation worsened since the backend of the last season when Mourinho criticized Pogba for his lack of consistency and demanded more from the Frenchman.

After France won the World Cup with Pogba being one their star players, Mourinho took another jibe at him by referring to the World Cup format as being favourable to the midfielder. Rumours of Pogba leaving United had been doing the rounds for quite some time with Paul himself not clearing his position at Old Trafford. After the draw against Wolves, Pogba's 'attack, attack, attack' might have indirectly been pointed to Mourinho's style of play.

Rumour Probability - 5/10

Despite a tight relationship between the player and the manager, it's hard to believe that Jose Mourinho would make such comments about his player which will demoralize him further and might affect his game as well.

Also, the manager or the player didn't make any direct comments about each other after the game. So it's hard to believe in this rumor for the time being.

What's next

Both Pogba and club captain Valencia would be missing from the Carabao Cup game against Derby which might lead to Chris Smalling taking the armband. However, the season is still long, and a broken relationship will only worsen things for the club.

Pogba has a lot to offer in United colors, and Mourinho should provide him with the right encouragement to go ahead and show his class.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football Leisure Reading
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Mourinho questions his players amid reports Pogba won't...
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pogba lays down demands for Manchester United stay
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho was never the right man to manage...
RELATED STORY
Why Pogba proved Mourinho needs to build Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Argentine Superstar offered to Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho confirms Manchester United's captain for...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Paul Pogba needs to be the permanent...
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Mourinho 'has never been so happy' with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us