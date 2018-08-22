Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Mourinho tells Woodward to sell Manchester United star before end August

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Rumors
2.49K   //    22 Aug 2018, 08:54 IST

Wood
Woodward and Mourinho disagree over the future of this Manchester United star

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho has instructed Manchester United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, to sell French winger Anthony Martial before the European transfer deadline on August 31st according to reports from the Daily Star.

The United manager informed Woodward that the 22-year-old is not part of his plans for this season and wants to sell him now to ensure transfer funds are available for a January splurge.

However, the report suggests that Woodward is hesitant to let go of such a bright prospect and is yet to sanction a move.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony Martial has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for most of the summer transfer window. Rumours about his potential departure gathered momentum when the young winger left United's tour of America early to attend the birth of his second child.

The French international was fined for his actions and talk of a rift between himself and Mourinho has been rife over the past few weeks. Despite this, Martial started in Manchester United's 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday before making way for Marouane Fellaini after 60 minutes.

The heart of the matter

Disputes between Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward have dominated headlines recently. The Portuguese manager publically called out Woodward over the failure to acquire a new defender before the Premier League transfer window closed on August 9th.

The executive vice-chairman, meanwhile, responded by announcing that Manchester United will operate with a Director of Football for the first time in the club's long history. The man placed in this position will take transfer duties away from the manager and look after all market activity for Manchester United in the future.

Therefore, this latest disagreement between the pair is no surprise. However, with Anthony Martial stuck in the middle, United fans may become concerned about the future of such a bright prospect at Old Trafford.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

It is likely that there is an element of truth in this rumour as Mourinho has reportedly been willing to offload Martial for some time now. The disagreement between the United boss and executive vice-chairman over any potential sale also seems realistic.

Video


What's ext?

With just over a week left until the European transfer deadline, we will know where Martial's future lies soon. If he leaves, it is likely that the 22-year-old will move to Ligue 1 in France as no major Spanish clubs have shown interest in his services. If he stays, it will be interesting to see if he gets any playing time under a manager who doesn't want him at the club.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Ed Woodward Manchester United Transfer News
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Rumor: Man United to sack Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United tried to hijack Liverpool's...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United approach €50 million-rated...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United must sell Anthony Martial
RELATED STORY
3 deals which could happen at Manchester United before...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea join the race to sign Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan considering bid for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Man Utd and Barcelona could agree on a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us