Reports: Mourinho tells Woodward to sell Manchester United star before end August

Shea Robinson FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.49K // 22 Aug 2018, 08:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Woodward and Mourinho disagree over the future of this Manchester United star

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho has instructed Manchester United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, to sell French winger Anthony Martial before the European transfer deadline on August 31st according to reports from the Daily Star.

The United manager informed Woodward that the 22-year-old is not part of his plans for this season and wants to sell him now to ensure transfer funds are available for a January splurge.

However, the report suggests that Woodward is hesitant to let go of such a bright prospect and is yet to sanction a move.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony Martial has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for most of the summer transfer window. Rumours about his potential departure gathered momentum when the young winger left United's tour of America early to attend the birth of his second child.

The French international was fined for his actions and talk of a rift between himself and Mourinho has been rife over the past few weeks. Despite this, Martial started in Manchester United's 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday before making way for Marouane Fellaini after 60 minutes.

The heart of the matter

Disputes between Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward have dominated headlines recently. The Portuguese manager publically called out Woodward over the failure to acquire a new defender before the Premier League transfer window closed on August 9th.

The executive vice-chairman, meanwhile, responded by announcing that Manchester United will operate with a Director of Football for the first time in the club's long history. The man placed in this position will take transfer duties away from the manager and look after all market activity for Manchester United in the future.

Therefore, this latest disagreement between the pair is no surprise. However, with Anthony Martial stuck in the middle, United fans may become concerned about the future of such a bright prospect at Old Trafford.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

It is likely that there is an element of truth in this rumour as Mourinho has reportedly been willing to offload Martial for some time now. The disagreement between the United boss and executive vice-chairman over any potential sale also seems realistic.

Video

What's ext?

With just over a week left until the European transfer deadline, we will know where Martial's future lies soon. If he leaves, it is likely that the 22-year-old will move to Ligue 1 in France as no major Spanish clubs have shown interest in his services. If he stays, it will be interesting to see if he gets any playing time under a manager who doesn't want him at the club.