Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Nine clubs eyeing a move for Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
1.55K   //    26 Aug 2018, 01:22 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Florentino Perez should try his level best to prevent this transfer

What's the rumour?

According to a report from AS, the Spanish outlet claims that Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior is currently being eyed up by a total of nine clubs. If the aforementioned information is to be believed, Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid, Betis, Real Sociedad, Leganés, Girona, Espanyol, Ligue 1 side Nantes and Serie A club Udinese are all hoping to secure a loan deal for the Brazilian.

However, the report also states that Vinícius is not ready to agree to any deal at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Vinícius Júnior has recently been told that he will have to ply his trade with Real Madrid's B team, much to his disappointment. In a press conference, Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid manager, explained Vinícius' role in the Los Blancos squad.

"He's a player in the squad who trains with us every day, when he comes with us he can play and when he doesn't, he can play with Castilla."
"He's just arrived and needs time to adjust, training with players of the highest level who will help him to improve."

As such, the said clubs are willing to strike while the iron is hot and prise the former Flamengo starlet away from Santiago Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid signed Vinícius Júnior in May last year for a reported fee worth £38.7 million in spite of the fact that he had played only 17 minutes of senior football.

Following the 18-year-old's phenomenal showings in the pre-season matches, he was anticipated to feature in the first team since the Spanish giants experienced an unexciting transfer window.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

The news comes from a pretty decent source and itself states that Vinícius "is reluctant to move away from the Bernabeu".

Video

What's next?

Real Madrid will go head to head against Girona away from home on 26 August. It is yet to be seen if Vinicius Jr. will be a part of a loan move away from Real Madrid. As of now though, he is all set to feature for Castilla.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Vinicius Júnior Real Madrid Transfer News Julen Lopetegui La Liga Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Why Vinicius Jr Could Step Into Cristiano Ronaldo's Shoes...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Vinicius Jr Impresses on Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Debutants to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
Is Vinicius Jr. the next big thing or another overhyped...
RELATED STORY
Everything you need to know about Real Madrid wonderkid...
RELATED STORY
Who's next No.7 at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Top 5 U-21 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/18: 5 young players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Why this is a massive season for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT GET EIB
2 - 0
 Getafe vs Eibar
FT LEG REA
2 - 2
 Leganés vs Real Sociedad
FT DEP REA
0 - 0
 Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
FT ATL RAY
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
FT REA BAR
0 - 1
 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
Today ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
Tomorrow GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow SEV VIL 01:45 AM Sevilla vs Villarreal
Tomorrow LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us