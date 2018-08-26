Reports: Nine clubs eyeing a move for Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Florentino Perez should try his level best to prevent this transfer

What's the rumour?

According to a report from AS, the Spanish outlet claims that Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior is currently being eyed up by a total of nine clubs. If the aforementioned information is to be believed, Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid, Betis, Real Sociedad, Leganés, Girona, Espanyol, Ligue 1 side Nantes and Serie A club Udinese are all hoping to secure a loan deal for the Brazilian.

However, the report also states that Vinícius is not ready to agree to any deal at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Vinícius Júnior has recently been told that he will have to ply his trade with Real Madrid's B team, much to his disappointment. In a press conference, Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid manager, explained Vinícius' role in the Los Blancos squad.

"He's a player in the squad who trains with us every day, when he comes with us he can play and when he doesn't, he can play with Castilla."

"He's just arrived and needs time to adjust, training with players of the highest level who will help him to improve."

As such, the said clubs are willing to strike while the iron is hot and prise the former Flamengo starlet away from Santiago Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid signed Vinícius Júnior in May last year for a reported fee worth £38.7 million in spite of the fact that he had played only 17 minutes of senior football.

Following the 18-year-old's phenomenal showings in the pre-season matches, he was anticipated to feature in the first team since the Spanish giants experienced an unexciting transfer window.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

The news comes from a pretty decent source and itself states that Vinícius "is reluctant to move away from the Bernabeu".

What's next?

Real Madrid will go head to head against Girona away from home on 26 August. It is yet to be seen if Vinicius Jr. will be a part of a loan move away from Real Madrid. As of now though, he is all set to feature for Castilla.