Reports: Real Madrid want Manchester United target

Julen Lopetegui Has Set Eyes On England's World Cup Star

Cristiano Ronaldo was hugely lethal aerially among his vast repertoire of other skills and Lopetegui has to at least find someone who can replace that tenacity of Ronaldo in winning aerial duels and scoring from headers in the box.

As of now, only Ramos, Casemiro and Varane can effectively attack the opponents aerially and the new head coach Julen Lopetegui needs backup. This is where Leicester City defender and England's World Cup star Harry Maguire comes in, after an excellent showing in the tournament in Russia.

Harry Maguire Of England In Action Against Croatia In The Semi Final Of The 2018 FIFA World Cup

Not only can Maguire defend and win duels aerially but he is good with scoring headers as well. You can see his goal against Sweden at the World Cup here.

Jose Mourinho had made the Englishman his prime target but had to take a step back after Leicester City made it clear that their valuation of the central defender was £80 million. They clearly did not want to sell him as he is considered vital to Puel's plans.

However, Real Madrid have swooped in at the opportunity and are looking to prise him away from Leicester City after showing interest even at that high asking price if reports in Spain are to be believed. This could also be a way of telling their ex-manager what a truly big club really does after Mourinho publicly lamented about his frustration of not being able to sign the players he wants at Manchester United.

Jose is entering his third term at United and needs to find solutions soon.

Jose With Manchester United At The International Champions Cup 2018

Rumor rating:

This transfer has a 3/10 probability of going through. Given the unreliability of the Spanish media, one should take this with a pinch of salt.