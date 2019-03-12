×
Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be announced as Manchester United's permanent manager during the international break

Harshit Mishra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
852   //    12 Mar 2019, 21:26 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be announced as permanent manager of Manchester United after spectacular recent form
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be announced as permanent manager of Manchester United after spectacular recent form

What's the story?

Manchester United will announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their next permanent manager during the upcoming international break.

In case you didn't know...

Solskjaer was appointed as the interim manager of United back in December after the club sacked Jose Mourhino on the back of a defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool. Under Solskjaer, United have endured a terrific run of games and have won 14 out of 18 games in all competitions. They have lost just twice and drawn 2 games.

United were 11 points behind the Champions League positions when Ole took over and now they are just 2 points behind 4th placed Arsenal and 3 points behind 3rd placed Tottenham Hotspur. They are also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The atmosphere surrounding the club has completely changed for the better and the United hierarchy believes that the club is heading in the right direction under the leadership of Solskjaer and his staff.

The heart of the matter:

According to reports in the Mirror, Solskjaer will be handed the job on a full-time basis after his spectacular spell in charge. The club initially announced that they will wait until the end of the season to make any decision but now are ready to announce Ole as the manager so that they can begin preparations for the next season.

The report also suggests that the job will be a "reward" for Ole, having steered United into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and also propelling them back into the top-four spot.

What's next?

The international break will start on 18th March and it will be very interesting to see if the events during it match the recent reports.

Harshit Mishra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
Should Manchester United declare Ole Gunner Solskjaer as their permanent manager?
