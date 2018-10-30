Reports: Ousmane Dembele told he can leave Barcelona

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 505 // 30 Oct 2018, 18:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ousmane Dembele to leave Barcelona?

What’s the story?

Barcelona’s recruit Ousmane Dembele has been reportedly told that he would be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The French international has struggled for game time and form ever since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. Accordingly, the same report states that three major Premier League clubs would be interested to acquire his services provided he is available for a transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

In case you didn’t know…

Ousmane Dembele used to represent Rennes, which played in the second tier of the Bundesliga at that point in time. He moved to Dortmund and impressed immensely with his brilliant technique, dribbling abilities and quick pace.

Dembele had scored six goals and assisted 12 times in the 2016/17 Bundesliga season. However, there was great interest from FC Barcelona that summer and Dembele apparently went AWOL to force his transfer from Dortmund.

The heart of the matter…

However, 21-year-old’s transfer to Barcelona has not panned out as he would have liked. He was troubled with successive hamstring injuries that kept him out for the first half of last season.

Later, he struggled to attain form and somewhat lost the trust of Ernesto Valverde too. Barcelona bought Malcolm from Bordeaux this summer and he also plays on the right-wing. This has led to greater competition for spots in the team. Dembele didn’t start the recent El Classico either and this has led to several doubts over whether the Catalan club would offload him soon.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are one of the favourites to land the versatile forward. Maurizio Sarri’s team has undergone an excellent start to the season as they are unbeaten after 10 matches in the Premier League. They could also look to bolster their attacking department, whilst preparing for a possible departure of Eden Hazard.

In addition to that, even Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be interested in luring the Frenchman. Both these teams have taken great strides under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery respectively. Hence, it wouldn’t come as a surprise that they would like to enhance their squad with some quality players to back their managers in achieving their respective objectives. Any team would attain a positive boost if they manage to land a player of Dembele’s quality midway through the season.

Rumour Rating/Probability: 5/10

Though there are not many reports that state the same, it is possible that Dembele would be asked to move. Barcelona haven’t hesitated from selling players shortly after buying them in recent times. Yerry Mina’s sale to Everton six months after buying him in January this year is a testament to this fact.

Video

Ousmane Dembele is one of the most exciting talents to have emerged from France in recent times.

What’s Next?

It remains to be seen whether this rumour generates much attention in the coming months. There are still two months left for the January transfer window and a lot could change regarding the player’s situation at the club by that point in time. FC Barcelona will next face Cultural Leonesa in the Copa Del Rey tomorrow.