×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Ousmane Dembele told he can leave Barcelona

Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
505   //    30 Oct 2018, 18:47 IST

Ousmane Dembele to leave Barcelona?
Ousmane Dembele to leave Barcelona?

What’s the story?

Barcelona’s recruit Ousmane Dembele has been reportedly told that he would be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The French international has struggled for game time and form ever since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. Accordingly, the same report states that three major Premier League clubs would be interested to acquire his services provided he is available for a transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

In case you didn’t know…

Ousmane Dembele used to represent Rennes, which played in the second tier of the Bundesliga at that point in time. He moved to Dortmund and impressed immensely with his brilliant technique, dribbling abilities and quick pace.

Dembele had scored six goals and assisted 12 times in the 2016/17 Bundesliga season. However, there was great interest from FC Barcelona that summer and Dembele apparently went AWOL to force his transfer from Dortmund.

The heart of the matter…

However, 21-year-old’s transfer to Barcelona has not panned out as he would have liked. He was troubled with successive hamstring injuries that kept him out for the first half of last season.

Later, he struggled to attain form and somewhat lost the trust of Ernesto Valverde too. Barcelona bought Malcolm from Bordeaux this summer and he also plays on the right-wing. This has led to greater competition for spots in the team. Dembele didn’t start the recent El Classico either and this has led to several doubts over whether the Catalan club would offload him soon.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are one of the favourites to land the versatile forward. Maurizio Sarri’s team has undergone an excellent start to the season as they are unbeaten after 10 matches in the Premier League. They could also look to bolster their attacking department, whilst preparing for a possible departure of Eden Hazard.

In addition to that, even Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be interested in luring the Frenchman. Both these teams have taken great strides under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery respectively. Hence, it wouldn’t come as a surprise that they would like to enhance their squad with some quality players to back their managers in achieving their respective objectives. Any team would attain a positive boost if they manage to land a player of Dembele’s quality midway through the season. 

Rumour Rating/Probability: 5/10

Though there are not many reports that state the same, it is possible that Dembele would be asked to move. Barcelona haven’t hesitated from selling players shortly after buying them in recent times. Yerry Mina’s sale to Everton six months after buying him in January this year is a testament to this fact.

Video

Ousmane Dembele is one of the most exciting talents to have emerged from France in recent times.

What’s Next?

It remains to be seen whether this rumour generates much attention in the coming months. There are still two months left for the January transfer window and a lot could change regarding the player’s situation at the club by that point in time. FC Barcelona will next face Cultural Leonesa in the Copa Del Rey tomorrow.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Ousmane Dembele Barcelona Transfer News
Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
17 Y/O, Sports Fanatic. I follow football and cricket with avid interest, and writing has become a passion of late. Specialization in transfer window analysis, post/pre-match articles and featured pieces. Articles are regularly published on Sportskeeda, MadAboutEpl, Sportsmonks and Cricfrenzy.
Barcelona News: Messi wants a former player back at Camp...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Three reasons why Ousmane Dembele must play a key...
RELATED STORY
Ousmane Dembele: A wing wizard
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Ousmane Dembele will impress at Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Statistical comparison between Ousmane Dembele and Malcom
RELATED STORY
Why Barcelona must learn to cope without Leo Messi 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain close to...
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona players who are benefiting from Ousmane...
RELATED STORY
4 Barcelona superstars who deserve more minutes this season
RELATED STORY
3 ways in which Barcelona can continue their winning form
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov LEG ATL 05:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
03 Nov REA REA 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
03 Nov VAL GIR 11:00 PM Valencia vs Girona
04 Nov RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
04 Nov EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
04 Nov VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
04 Nov REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
04 Nov HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us