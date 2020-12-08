Reports: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's agent takes aim at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

After Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, misfiring Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's agent took to Instagram to seemingly fire shots at manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang put in another sub-par performance as the team slumped to a defeat in the north London derby. The Gabon international has come under scrutiny recently as he has only scored 2 goals in the Premier League this season.

The striker's poor form comes after he signed a bumper new contract earlier in the season, prompting many fans to criticise him.

Auba's agent aims dig at Mikel Arteta tactics after Tottenham defeat pic.twitter.com/CVkaaHMMkZ — PoGolski (@sitrafox) December 7, 2020

Aubameyang's agent Kwaku Mensah is having none of this slander. Following the loss to Spurs, Mensah quickly took to Instagram to share a stat depicting Arsenal's lack of creativity. The story came along with the caption:

"If you create chances..."

Arsenal are currently bottom of the league in chances created, and Aubameyang's agent was quick to point that out. Mikel Arteta's men have only scored 10 goals in the Premier League and have had a disappointing season domestically, to say the least. They currently sit 15th in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is adamant that the goals will come

Mikel Arteta needs to get the Gunners firing again

Mikel Arteta has insisted that his Arsenal's troubles will soon be over as the Gunners recorded a Premier League-high 44 crosses against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard said:

"You could see from the chances we’ve created as well, a cross doesn’t mean just an aerial cross. There were a lot of good parts where we penetrated the penalty box on numerous occasions, just to find the last pass or the final ball and the goal came through, we didn’t hit it, they blocked it – it was a lot of things to happen. If we generate it every week we will win football matches. At the moment it looks like we need to do a lot to score a goal."

Arsenal didn't cause their north London rivals too many problems on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur's two excellent goals came from star forwards Heung-min Son and Harry Kane as Jose Mourinho maintained his flawless record against Arsenal at home.

Kane's goal took him above Emmanuel Adebayor, to make him the top scorer in north London derbies. The England forward hit more landmarks as the goal was his 100th goal for Spurs at home and his 250th senior career goal.

The win against Arsenal took Jose Mourinho's side to the top of the Premier League table, tied on points with reigning champions Liverpool.

🗣"I could not believe that interview, Arsenal did not play well, tactically Arsenal were a shambles, it was almost like they were transported from the moon and they didn't know who Mourinho was" @Carra23 could not believe the way Arsenal set up against Tottenham yesterday pic.twitter.com/bjNBzLaGzh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 7, 2020

Mikel Arteta's men travel to Ireland on Thursday ahead of their Group B clash against Dundalk on Matchday 6 of the Europa League. Arsenal have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition, having won all five of their previous group stage games.

Arsenal host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday and will look to put the past behind them and get their season back on track.