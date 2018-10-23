Reports: PL Big 6 could lose their star players to Borussia Dortmund

He will not be happy

What's the rumour?

This season's Premier League has been fascinating to watch as underdogs like Bournemouth and Wolverhampton have stunned oppositions. Some of the youngsters have lit up the league, this season. According to Mirror, Dortmund has targeted 3 English Premier League wonderkid: Phil Foden (City), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) and Bobby Duncan (Liverpool).

In case you didn't know

Similar to all those 3 clubs, Borussia Dortmund has been fabulous this season and are top o the table in the Bundesliga. Both the most lethal striker of the season and the top playmaker of the season are in their squad. Paco Alcacer has scored 8 goals in 216 minutes and averages 27 minutes per goal.

On the other hand, Jadon Sancho has sparkled with 9 assists and 2 goals and most of those appearances have come off the bench. And also, one can never forget superstars like Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Christian Pulisic who have been in good form.

They are even on top of their group in the Champions League and could be the darkhorses in the race for the title.

Heart of the matter

After the success of Jadon Sancho, Dortmund has made the Premier League their hunting ground ans want to prize away young guns from top clubs. Dortmund has been observing Bobby Duncan with keen interest and it looks as though, he is their number 1 priority. He has scored 6 goals and assisted thrice in 8 Premier League U18 games. He is Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard's cousin.

Phil Foden is a first team player for Manchester City and Hudson-Odoi has been playing Premier League 2. He has registered a goal and an assist in 4 games. Dortmund is renowned for developing youngsters and that could be a key factor and might help them in prizing the players away.

The players might want to develop their game at a good academy and there are few better than Dortmund's.

Rumour rating: 7/10

Many other credible sources including, Liverpool Echo, who are known for being on spot with Liverpool rumours have claimed this. Moreover, Mirror is a reliable source and there could be some truth to this, after all.

Video

What's next?

All 3 teams will be busy with European competitions and even Dortmund will be in action in the Champions League.