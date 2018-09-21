Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Pochettino confirms interest in Serie A superstar

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
784   //    21 Sep 2018, 15:48 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session and Press Conference
Pochettino's side is in a spot of bother right now

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur's inactivity in the transfer market was a cause of concern to the fans and it has quite clearly translated into their performance on the pitch as the Lilywhites try to get out of the slump that handed them 3 back to back defeats.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he has been an admirer of Keita Balde and almost signed him last year. The Senegal international signed for AS Monaco from Lazio in 2017 on a 5-year deal but has now been loaned out to Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

In case you didn't know...

Spurs' lack of squad depth was expected to be addressed this summer. However, the club went on to make zero signings.

Keita is a former Lazio player and joined Internazionale on loan from AS Monaco. Luciano Spalleti's side has the option to buy him next summer.

The heart of the matter

Mauricio Pochettino, according to the report, said,

Yes, it is true. I have been following him since he was growing up at Barcelona while I was at Espanyol.
“He has always been a player of interest for us, but then he chose Monaco. He remains an excellent attacker.”

The report adds that Pochettino has been watching the attacker since his days at Barcelona's academy. However, Keita rebuffed Spurs' approach and opted to move to AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.

But Pochettino remains a fan of Keita Balde and insists that he's keen on signing him if he becomes available.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

Calcio Mercato is quite reliable when it comes to transfer news and given the areas that Tottenham need to strengthen, this could very well be true.

Video

What's next?

'Tottenham would definitely be a step up for Keita. The player could use the platform and the club could use him. If Pochettino's wishes are granted, this could work out in favour of all parties involved.

