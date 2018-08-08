Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Pogba agrees incredible £350k-a-week deal with Barcelona

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
7.67K   //    08 Aug 2018, 20:54 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

What's the rumour?

According to Goal, Manchester United and French star has agreed to an incredible £350k-a-week offer from Barcelona. Hence, these latest rumours have made it quite clear that Pogba is certain to leave in the coming hours.

It is now up to the Manchester United hierarchy about whether they will accept the bid which Barcelona will lodge for Pogba.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba had requested Manchester United that he would like to leave the club in this transfer window. Clearly, he was favouring Barcelona and had made this clear to Woodward. The other competitor was his former club Juventus. But it seems like Barcelona have stolen a march ahead of their rivals and looking real favourites to sign the Manchester United star.

The heart of the matter

It is no secret that Pogba had fallen out with United manager Jose Mourinho at the end of last season. Despite, Mourinho stating to the press that all was well between them, it was quite evident particularly after the World Cup that Pogba had other thoughts in his mind.

Being a World Cup winner, he felt that he needed a new challenge and wanted to search for greener pastures particularly due to his relationship with Mourinho.

Hence, his agent had come to Old Trafford this week to discuss the future of his client and his desire to join Barcelona in this transfer window as per reports.

According to this latest report, it is quite clear that Pogba has already finalised his personal terms and conditions with Nou Camp and is probably now awaiting the result of the negotiation between the two clubs.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Goal is a reliable online publication and most of the stories and rumours predicted by it tend to come true. Hence, it seems quite likely that Pogba has already conveyed his terms to Barcelona.

What's next?

It is now up to Manchester United whether to accept Barcelona's offer or not. It also depends upon whether Barcelona offers only cash or a player and cash together. Manchester United might tend to accept the latter one as they will not be able to buy any replacement once the transfer window shuts on 9th August.



Contact Us Advertise with Us