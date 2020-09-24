Reports: Porto's Alex Telles eager to move to Manchester United, clubs yet to agree on a fee

Manchester United are yet to agree to a fee with FC Porto for left-back Alex Telles, even though the player has his heart set on the move, according to the Telegraph. Interestingly, the Brazilian has a release clause of £36.6 million but is in the final year of his contract, with no renewal planned yet. This means that he will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs in January, and Manchester United are, as such, trying to negotiate a cut-price deal.

The two clubs remain divided in their valuation of the player but once a compromise is reached, a deal is expected to materialise quickly. Porto, incidentally, are aware that Telles wants a move to Old Trafford and that could help accelerate matters.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to revitalise his full-back positions

Manchester United’s quiet summer has left fans fuming, especially as rival clubs are bolstering their squads with smart buys. The optimism of Dutch international Donny van de Beek’s arrival has long evaporated due to the club’s inability to secure a deal for primary target Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have been involved in a much talked-about quest to sign the talented Englishman but have baulked at Borussia Dortmund’s £108m asking price.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to add fresh blood to his squad before the end of the transfer window and has identified the full-back area as one that needs to be strengthened. Telles would be expected to battle with Luke Shaw in a spicy competition for the left-back spot, which would enable Brandon Williams to be a more-than-able understudy to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

With the Sancho deal still hanging in the balance, Manchester United have to decide whether to speed up their pursuit of Solskjaer’s numero uno target before the end of the transfer window or look for other alternatives. The Norwegian is adamant that his team needs a right forward blessed with speed and creativity, who can provide width and score goals.

Now it remains to be seen if the impending arrival of Alex Telles can revitalise Manchester United’s transfer strategy, inject a bit of efficiency in their quest for Sancho and ultimately help the Red Devils end the window with a bang!

Also Read: AS Roma preparing improve bid for Chris Smalling