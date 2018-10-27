×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Premier League superstar could leave and join Real Madrid in January

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
1.16K   //    27 Oct 2018, 16:51 IST

Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will be delighted if this move sees the light of day
Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will be delighted if this move sees the light of day

What's the story?

Real Madrid seem to be struggling so far this season, as they currently sit 7th on the LaLiga table with just 14 points from their first 9 matches. Visibly, the side is in dire need of a star addition or two to boost the morale and make them contenders again.

Now, according to Paul Merson's column in The Daily Star, one of Madrid's top targets, Mohamed Salah, is "unhappy" at Liverpool and could decide to quit the Premier League in favour of Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Salah has been linked to Madrid previously after his stellar first season at Liverpool. The Egyptian superstar has now scored 50 goals for the Merseyside club, becoming the fastest player to reach that figure in the history of the club - an outstanding feat.

The heart of the matter

After an inconsistent start to his second season at the club, Salah has grown unhappy, according to Merson. In his column, Merson said:

"Salah doesn’t look happy at Liverpool at the moment and we’ve seen this before with players like Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho."
"I watched him score against Huddersfield and his body language looked terrible. That would worry me if I was a Liverpool fan."
"Liverpool fans have seen big players leave before. They would be fuming if Salah left too. But this is what happens when you’re successful in the Premier League."

Speaking about the possibility of Real Madrid making a move for Salah, Merson added:

"How can they not? They need to do something big and they will want him in January. They are struggling like mad. If Salah wanted to go, Liverpool would be powerless to stop him."
"I can’t remember the last player to say ‘no’ to Real Madrid or Barcelona. It’s another level. Madrid have won the last three Champions Leagues. Liverpool have only won it once in the last 30-odd years."
 "I wouldn’t be shocked if Real Madrid make a big bid in January, and you know how these things work, there might already be some contact."

Merson, for one, certainly believes that Salah's time at Liverpool is approaching its end and that the winger could be on his way to Spain in the near future.

Video: Salah is simply unstoppable on his day

What's next?

Real Madrid will undoubtedly try and sign some world-class reinforcements in the January transfer window, and if what Merson believes is true, this could give Salah the perfect opportunity to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid - a dream most footballers have dreamt.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Mohamed Salah EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to make €70...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid consider massive £200 million...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to make January offer of Gareth Bale...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool and Chelsea on alert as Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool to make an irresistible offer for Real...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 January signings of all time
RELATED STORY
Mane downplays Real Madrid transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
5 Most expensive transfers of the summer window so far
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Liverpool need to be taken seriously for...
RELATED STORY
5 world class players who rejected Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Today BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Today SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Today WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
Tomorrow BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
Tomorrow CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tomorrow MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us