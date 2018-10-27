Reports: Premier League superstar could leave and join Real Madrid in January

Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will be delighted if this move sees the light of day

What's the story?

Real Madrid seem to be struggling so far this season, as they currently sit 7th on the LaLiga table with just 14 points from their first 9 matches. Visibly, the side is in dire need of a star addition or two to boost the morale and make them contenders again.

Now, according to Paul Merson's column in The Daily Star, one of Madrid's top targets, Mohamed Salah, is "unhappy" at Liverpool and could decide to quit the Premier League in favour of Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Salah has been linked to Madrid previously after his stellar first season at Liverpool. The Egyptian superstar has now scored 50 goals for the Merseyside club, becoming the fastest player to reach that figure in the history of the club - an outstanding feat.

The heart of the matter

After an inconsistent start to his second season at the club, Salah has grown unhappy, according to Merson. In his column, Merson said:

"Salah doesn’t look happy at Liverpool at the moment and we’ve seen this before with players like Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho."

"I watched him score against Huddersfield and his body language looked terrible. That would worry me if I was a Liverpool fan."

"Liverpool fans have seen big players leave before. They would be fuming if Salah left too. But this is what happens when you’re successful in the Premier League."

Speaking about the possibility of Real Madrid making a move for Salah, Merson added:

"How can they not? They need to do something big and they will want him in January. They are struggling like mad. If Salah wanted to go, Liverpool would be powerless to stop him."

"I can’t remember the last player to say ‘no’ to Real Madrid or Barcelona. It’s another level. Madrid have won the last three Champions Leagues. Liverpool have only won it once in the last 30-odd years."

"I wouldn’t be shocked if Real Madrid make a big bid in January, and you know how these things work, there might already be some contact."

Merson, for one, certainly believes that Salah's time at Liverpool is approaching its end and that the winger could be on his way to Spain in the near future.

What's next?

Real Madrid will undoubtedly try and sign some world-class reinforcements in the January transfer window, and if what Merson believes is true, this could give Salah the perfect opportunity to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid - a dream most footballers have dreamt.