Reports: Raiola set to meet AC Milan for star player

What's the rumour?

Super agent Mino Raiola is set to meet AC Milan executives to discuss the future of star play Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to Calciomercato AC Milan's sporting director Leonardo and director of strategic development Pablo Maldini are set to meet Raiola to further discuss the future of the player after a bad start to the season.

Donnarumma was criticised for his performance against Lazio.

In case you didn't know

Gianluigi Donnarumma is considered to be one of the best young goalkeepers in world football right now.

The club executives want to meet the agents of all the players in the squad and only last week did they meet with the representatives of Ricardo Rodriguez.

Alongside Donnarumma discussion will also happen for Abate and Bonaventura as both of them are represented by Riola's agency.

The heart of the matter

The young Italian had a poor start to the campaign where his performance against Lazio was criticised by fans and media.

Also with the arrival of Pepe Renia life has become more difficult for the youngster and if he does not perform well he could soon find himself on the bench.

Leonardo and Pablo Maldini want to support the youngster during this tough time as they want to build their team around him in the future. They want to remain calm and play without any pressure.

Rumour Rating

9/10

The rumour simply states that Raiola will meet the executives of the Rossoneri and discuss the future of Gigo Donnarumma. It seems like the club wants to bring in some much-needed confidence into the player and at the same time discuss his future.

Also, it seems like the club is doing so for every player in their squad that is meet the representatives of the player to discuss about him. So, it does not seem that the meeting with Raiola pertains only to Donnarumma.

Video

What's next

It would be interesting to see how Donnarumma performs in the coming weeks as he knows that if he not up to the mark, he will be replaced by Pepe Reina.