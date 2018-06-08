Reports: Manchester United set condition for David de Gea's move to Real Madrid

The signing of this player could finally help Real Madrid buy David de Gea.

Could Mourinho and de Gea part ways this season?

What's the rumour?

Reports in the Spanish media suggest that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will be allowed to sign with Real Madrid if the Red Devils can sign his replacement, as per Diario Gol.

The Spanish website claims that United’s #1 will be allowed to leave Old Trafford if they sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

In case you didn’t know...

The David de Gea-Real Madrid rumours have been ongoing for the last couple of seasons. The transfer was rumoured to be complete a couple of seasons ago but United are reported to have pulled out of a deal in the last moment.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been one of the stars for the Red Devils in the last few seasons, even though his club have not impressed in the league or in Europe, apart from their Europa League victory.

The heart of the matter

The report states that Jorge Mendes, de Gea’s agent, has already begun negotiations regarding a switch for de Gea to Madrid with the club’s President, Florentino Perez.

25-year-old Oblak could be one of the targets on United’s radar if de Gea’s deal goes through. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is also rumoured to be on the shortlist of Manchester United’s arch-rivals, Liverpool, who need a #1 to replace Loris Karius. But both Premier League clubs could be priced out of a deal as Atletico are rumoured to be asking around £80 million for the Slovenian.

Rumour probability: 5/10

It seems unlikely that Manchester United would pay nearly £80 million for a goalkeeper, even for one of great promise like Oblak.

What’s next?

de Gea could very well move to Madrid this summer as rumours suggest that Florentino Perez wants to build another ‘Galactico’ team, but they will have to pay big bucks to get de Gea as he’s one of the best in the business.