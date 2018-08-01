Reports: Real Madrid approached Liverpool ace

Shea Robinson
01 Aug 2018, 08:44 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid made an approach for Mo Salah as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this summer. The Egyptian star's representatives were contacted by Los Blancos who were keen to secure his services after a wonderful season with Liverpool according to Spain's most read newspaper, El Pais.

In case you didn't know...

Despite Real Madrid declaring their interest in the attacker by making the first contact, Mo Salah made his stance very clear by signing a new 5-year contract at Anfield without any release clause inserted into the paperwork in July.

The Egyptian's rejection of Real Madrid's advances saw the Champions League holders seek alternative replacements including Harry Kane and Eden Hazard. However, Los Blancos have been highly unsuccessful in the transfer market this summer and failed to land any of their main targets as of yet.

The heart of the matter

Mo Salah is enjoying an incredible run of form of late, breaking numerous records as he bagged 44 goals for Liverpool last season. While the style of play employed by Jurgen Klopp has provided Salah with the freedom to display his talents, he may consider a move away from Anfield next summer should Real Madrid come calling again despite his recently signed contract extension.

The failure of Real Madrid to capture one of their primary targets signifies how poor their transfer window has been so far. Having lost Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos are in desperate need of a marquee signing to appease the notoriously stubborn fans at the Bernebeau. This latest news is sure to anger many of the Madrid Ultras who will be ashamed that their club could not come to an agreement with Salah.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

There is little doubt that Real Madrid made an approach for Salah. El Pais is a highly respected publication and would not print this sort of news without verifiable and reliable sources. The main shock here is that Los Blancos failed with their attempts and were severely rejected as Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool.

Video

What's Next?

While the Spanish transfer window remains open until the end of August, Real Madrid is surely beginning to panic about who they can bring in to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Premier League clubs are highly unlikely to sell after the English deadline day on August 9th, leaving Los Blancos with few options going forward. The Spanish giants are in a race against time to find their marquee summer signing.