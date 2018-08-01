Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid approached Liverpool ace

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
News
4.34K   //    01 Aug 2018, 08:44 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid made an approach for Mo Salah as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this summer. The Egyptian star's representatives were contacted by Los Blancos who were keen to secure his services after a wonderful season with Liverpool according to Spain's most read newspaper, El Pais.

In case you didn't know...

Despite Real Madrid declaring their interest in the attacker by making the first contact, Mo Salah made his stance very clear by signing a new 5-year contract at Anfield without any release clause inserted into the paperwork in July.

The Egyptian's rejection of Real Madrid's advances saw the Champions League holders seek alternative replacements including Harry Kane and Eden Hazard. However, Los Blancos have been highly unsuccessful in the transfer market this summer and failed to land any of their main targets as of yet.

The heart of the matter

Mo Salah is enjoying an incredible run of form of late, breaking numerous records as he bagged 44 goals for Liverpool last season. While the style of play employed by Jurgen Klopp has provided Salah with the freedom to display his talents, he may consider a move away from Anfield next summer should Real Madrid come calling again despite his recently signed contract extension.

The failure of Real Madrid to capture one of their primary targets signifies how poor their transfer window has been so far. Having lost Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos are in desperate need of a marquee signing to appease the notoriously stubborn fans at the Bernebeau. This latest news is sure to anger many of the Madrid Ultras who will be ashamed that their club could not come to an agreement with Salah.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

There is little doubt that Real Madrid made an approach for Salah. El Pais is a highly respected publication and would not print this sort of news without verifiable and reliable sources. The main shock here is that Los Blancos failed with their attempts and were severely rejected as Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool.

Video

What's Next?

While the Spanish transfer window remains open until the end of August, Real Madrid is surely beginning to panic about who they can bring in to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Premier League clubs are highly unlikely to sell after the English deadline day on August 9th, leaving Los Blancos with few options going forward. The Spanish giants are in a race against time to find their marquee summer signing.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Mohamed Salah Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Reports: Real Madrid asked to pay €150m + player for...
RELATED STORY
Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be the first galactico signing under...
RELATED STORY
In conversation with Fernando Morientes: Real Madrid's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid, the Kings of Europe - UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Real Madrid goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slams Real Madrid superstar
RELATED STORY
A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plot £100m swoop for Chelsea duo
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us