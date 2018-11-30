Reports: Real Madrid asked to pay €250 million for Tottenham star

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 521 // 30 Nov 2018, 18:45 IST

Real Madrid are struggling this season

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid have been asked to pay a whopping €250 million if the club wants to bring Tottenham star Christian Eriksen to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants have had major problems in midfield this season, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos failing to replicate their form of last season.

Currently, Dani Ceballos is also struggling to keep up with first team football, which has led to the club seeking reinforcements in the centre of the park.

In case you didn’t know…

Christian Eriksen has been one of the standout performers at Tottenham in the last few years. In fact, the Dane is only second to Harry Kane when it comes to Spurs players who have been involved in the most goals in recent years.

He moved from Ajax to Tottenham four years ago, but his current contract runs out at the end of next season. The 26-year-old is also currently on £70,000 per week wages, which is far less than what the likes of Kane and Dele Alli earn.

The heart of the matter

Spanish tabloid Marca reports that Madrid are interested in signing Eriksen, but have been quoted a €250 million fee.

Toni Kroos has not been himself since the World Cup, while Modric has been below-par this season, despite being voted the European Best Player, as well as winning the FIFA Best Player award.

The report suggests Tottenham do not want to sell their prized asset but will be open to doing business should Real Madrid present a figure close to what has been quoted. Los Blancos see Eriksen as a creative force who could also improve the club’s midfield should he move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is understood that the Danish star himself will not force the move, but will be ready to discuss personal terms should Madrid meet Tottenham’s asking price.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

Marca is a trusted source, but Eriksen is not a typical central midfielder and it remains to be seen if he can be played as one. Madrid are desperate and that means this move could probably happen at some point if the club continues to struggle.

Video: Eriksen at his best is a joy to watch

What's next?

Eriksen is believed to be happy at Tottenham, and that is unlikely to change unless Real Madrid manage to turn his head. But knowing Tottenham and how they operate, Madrid will have to cough up the quoted sum for any deal to materialise.