Reports: Real Madrid to battle with Sevilla, Roma and AC Milan for Brazilian starlet

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
1.11K   //    08 Sep 2018, 22:07 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates His Record Goal Scored For Real Madrid
Florentino Perez might make another swift signing

What's the story?

According to the Spanish outlet, AS, Real Madrid are willing to sign Fluminense striker Pedro Guilherme. The Brazilian centre-forward is a promising young talent who could be on his way to the Bernabeu.

The buy-out clause for the striker has been tagged for 50 million euros; however, Fluminense would be willing to sell the centre-forward for around 20 million euros to Real Madrid. Reports suggest that the club has already rejected three offers for the striker. However, they would like to sell him to Real Madrid with 20% of his rights which would allow them to buy him for a lesser price in case Real Madrid wishes to sell him in future.

Los Blancos have already signed Mariano from Lyon this summer. So it is expected that they would loan him back to the Brazilian club to his further development in the Brazilian league.

In case you didn't know...

Pedro Guilherme is a Brazilian centre-forward who plays for Fluminense. The 21-year-old striker has scored 12 goals in 23 appearances this season. Along with Real Madrid, he has been on the radars of AS Roma, AC Milan, and Sevilla.

Pedro was expected to be in the Brazilian squad for the international break but a knee injury kept him out.

The Brazilian is a promising player and possibly could turn out to be an important player for Real Madrid's future.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have started their season on a high note following a defeat from their local rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

With Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale looking in a deadly form, it looks unlikely that they need another striker in their squad provided they have already signed Mariano Diaz from Lyon.

However, they might sign Pedro and loan him back so that he further develops himself and might be called upon when needed.

Rumour rating/probability: 8/10

AS is not a very reliable source when it comes to football transfers. But, in this case, they must be believed as Real Madrid has always been cautious with their future and Pedro surely is a promising future talent who might turn out to be an important addition to their roster.

Video

What's next?

Real Madrid would look to continue their splendid form with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema looking on top of their games.

However, they might possibly sign Pedro and loan him back for a season.

