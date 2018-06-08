Reports: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to sign €60M winger

Real Madrid have yet again proved that they have the power to beat Barcelona to sign any player!

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid might not have a manager right now but that is not stopping them from signing new players. Reports in Marca today claim that Los Blancos have agreed a €45 million (+ €15 million bonus) deal with Santos for Rodrygo.

The Brazilian has been in stunning form for Santos this season and that caught the eye of the Spanish giants. The deal was finalised in the last 72 hours according to SPORT.

In case you didn’t know...

Rodrygo scored a hat-trick in 9 minutes for Santos last week and that was the talking point in the footballing world. He was already being scouted by Barcelona and the need to beat them to the winger urged Real Madrid to make a swift move.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona were reportedly keen on signing Rodrygo but the disagreement with Santos for Neymar's transfer caused some issue. Also, SPORT claim that the Catalan side were not willing to pay the amount demanded by Santos while Real Madrid agreed to pay.

SPORT also report that Rodrygo and his entourage will get €24 million from his transfer to Bernabeu. €25 million will be paid to them as a commission by Real Madrid with another €9 million by Santos as they have a 20% future transfer fee clause in his contract.

The Santos winger will be the 2nd Brazilian youngster to join Real Madrid in less than a year. Los Blancos have a deal in place for Vinicius Junior already and he is set to join the 13-time Champions League winners this summer.

Rumour probability: 9/10

Marca and SPORT are very reliable sources for Real Madrid transfer news and this looks like a done deal.

What’s next?

Rodrygo is likely to have his medical at Real Madrid in the coming weeks and then head back to Santos on loan for the rest of the season.