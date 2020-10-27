Reports: Real Madrid believe Manchester United have a future star in their hands

According to reports, Real Madrid believe that Manchester United have a future star in their hands in Alvaro Fernandez Carreras. The Spaniard made the move to Old Trafford this summer after failing to agree to a new deal with the Spanish giants. Los Blancos were desperate to hold on to the 17-year-old, but could not convince him to stay on in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid’s loss ultimately turned out to be Manchester United’s gain. The Red Devils welcomed the Spaniard with open arms and he has adapted to life in England very well. The left-back has caught the eye with the academy and has been a part of the United Under-23 set up so far. Carreras also featured in the United team in the win against Everton in the Premier League Two.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid from Deportivo in 2017 and played for the Spanish giants in their Under-15, Under-16 as well as Under-17 teams. He impressed with his playing style and is good with the ball at his feet.

Former Real Madrid star Carreras has all the qualities to excel at Manchester United

Real Madrid are adamant that Carreras will be a huge hit with Manchester United. According to sources inside the club, the player was destined for greatness but he was unlucky to have Miguel Gutiérrez ahead of him in the pecking order at Real Madrid.

"Alvaro is a footballer with a great future who has been hurt by having Miguel Gutiérrez in front of him."

The same sources were convinced that the player will thrive in England and his qualities will win him a lot of fans at Manchester United.

"But the conditions for him to do well in England, he has them, his pace and his centres will be appreciated there."

The Red Devils have reformed their recruitment strategy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have been targeting young players of late. Another youngster who has everyone at Manchester United excited is Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri, who joined the Red Devils on Deadline Day this summer. The teenager also featured for the Under-23 side against Everton in what was his first taste of English football.

Pellistri was on the bench against Paris-Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League and might make the matchday squad against RB Leipzig too. The Uruguayan has the seal of approval from former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan, who has revealed that Solskjaer spoke at lengths with him before the youngster’s move.

With a lot of talented young players coming up the academy and the inclusion of a few others like Pellistri and Carreras, the future looks bright for Manchester United.