According to AS, Real Madrid chiefs are unhappy with the way Zinedine Zidane handled James Rodriguez as the attacking midfielder continues to impress for Everton in the Premier League.

James Rodriguez was allowed to leave Real Madrid for Everton in September after being deemed surplus to requirements by Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Rodriguez has been in superb form for Everton this season, scoring three goals and registering four assists in just six appearances in all competitions.

James Rodriguez joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco in a deal worth £63 million, after an impressive run in the World Cup in 2014, where he won the Golden Boot despite Colombia being eliminated in the quarter-finals. After his strong performances in the tournament, he was named in the World Cup All-Star XI.

Rodriguez, in his first season with Real Madrid, was named in the La Liga Team of the Season and won the La Liga Best Midfielder award. The Columbian, however, fell out of favour at Real Madrid after the departure of former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodriguez joined German giants Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal in 2017. The 29-year-old impressed while at Bayern, but not enough for the Bavarians to exercise the option to buy him at the end of his loan spell.

Real Madrid hierarchy question Zinedine Zidane after James Rodriguez's brilliant start at Everton

Rodriguez rejoined the Real Madrid squad in the summer of 2019 and was linked with a move to Napoli, which failed to materialise. Rodriguez made 125 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions during his time with the club, but only featured 14 times for the Los Blancos last season as he struggled to earn Zidane's trust.

The Columbian was one of a number of players that departed Real Madrid after being deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane. The Spanish giants focused on getting rid of fringe players this summer, in a bid to raise funds and open up their wage bill.

The report also claims that certain figures believe that Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Sergio Reguilon could also have been useful players for the La Liga champions during the 2020-21 campaign.

Bale and Ceballos joined Tottenham and Arsenal respectively on loan over the summer, while Reguillon was allowed to complete a permanent move to Spurs despite impressing at Sevilla last season.

Rodriguez, Ceballos and Reguillon have all enjoyed brilliant starts to life in England, which has the Real Madrid hierarchy questioning Zidane's decision to let them leave.