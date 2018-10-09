Reports: Real Madrid consider massive £200 million January swoop for Premier League superstar

Will Real Madrid successfully pull off this coup?

What's the rumour?

Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid have been linked with a plethora of top stars from across the world. However, Los Blancos have seemingly failed in their pursuit for each and every one of them.

Currently 4th on the LaLiga table after 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats after 8 games, Madrid clearly aren't coping as well as they'd have liked.

As a result, according to latest reports from El Confidencial (via The Sun), Madrid are weighing up a staggering January deal believed to be worth £200 million for Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid had previously been linked with the likes of Galacticos Harry Kane and Eden Hazard, but no moves seemed to materialise. Struggling to find the net, Madrid have only scored 12 goals in 8 LaLiga matches so far - fewer than a number of their competitors.

To make matters worse, the side seems to be experiencing an awful goal drought, having scored just 1 goal in their last 5 games across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

In light of recent circumstances, the aforementioned report has claimed that Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, has ordered the club to recruit a world-class striker as early as the January transfer window.

Karim Benzema and Mariano haven't really run amok thus far, and the club is understood to be growing concerned with the situation.

On the other hand, if Spurs fail to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, Harry Kane could be further motivated to leave Spurs in favour of Madrid.

As per the report, Eden Hazard is another prime target, having publicly revealed that he still dreams of playing for Madrid this past weekend.

Video: Is Harry Kane the solution to Real Madrid's problems?

Rumour Probability/Rating: 6/10

Real Madrid have always prided themselves in building a superstar team with at least one or more Galacticos. Earlier this summer, Perez had promised fans a superstar signing, although no such promise was fulfilled.

However, as a direct consequence of the current state of things, it is very likely that Madrid will dig deep to resolve their problems up top. Meanwhile, lack of success at Spurs could very well force Kane to switch sides in the hunt for silverware.

What's next?

Essentially, this move makes sense for Madrid and Kane. However, it will be interesting to see if Spurs and their chairman, Daniel Levy will be willing to let go of their prized asset.