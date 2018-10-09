×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid consider massive £200 million January swoop for Premier League superstar 

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
484   //    09 Oct 2018, 14:36 IST

Will Real Madrid successfully pull off this coup?
Will Real Madrid successfully pull off this coup?

What's the rumour?

Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid have been linked with a plethora of top stars from across the world. However, Los Blancos have seemingly failed in their pursuit for each and every one of them.

Currently 4th on the LaLiga table after 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats after 8 games, Madrid clearly aren't coping as well as they'd have liked.

As a result, according to latest reports from El Confidencial (via The Sun), Madrid are weighing up a staggering January deal believed to be worth £200 million for Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid had previously been linked with the likes of Galacticos Harry Kane and Eden Hazard, but no moves seemed to materialise. Struggling to find the net, Madrid have only scored 12 goals in 8 LaLiga matches so far - fewer than a number of their competitors.

To make matters worse, the side seems to be experiencing an awful goal drought, having scored just 1 goal in their last 5 games across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

In light of recent circumstances, the aforementioned report has claimed that Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, has ordered the club to recruit a world-class striker as early as the January transfer window.

Karim Benzema and Mariano haven't really run amok thus far, and the club is understood to be growing concerned with the situation.

On the other hand, if Spurs fail to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, Harry Kane could be further motivated to leave Spurs in favour of Madrid.

As per the report, Eden Hazard is another prime target, having publicly revealed that he still dreams of playing for Madrid this past weekend.

Video: Is Harry Kane the solution to Real Madrid's problems?

Rumour Probability/Rating: 6/10

Real Madrid have always prided themselves in building a superstar team with at least one or more Galacticos. Earlier this summer, Perez had promised fans a superstar signing, although no such promise was fulfilled.

However, as a direct consequence of the current state of things, it is very likely that Madrid will dig deep to resolve their problems up top. Meanwhile, lack of success at Spurs could very well force Kane to switch sides in the hunt for silverware.

What's next?

Essentially, this move makes sense for Madrid and Kane. However, it will be interesting to see if Spurs and their chairman, Daniel Levy will be willing to let go of their prized asset.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Harry Kane Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Tottenham transfer roundup: Real Madrid to offer €450...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for...
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Ronaldo that Real Madrid must...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup: €200m star wanted by...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Deadline Day transfer roundup: Real Madrid want...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to pay €226M to secure Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid prepare bid for World Cup-winning...
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG willing to spend £100m for Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans want this striker to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us