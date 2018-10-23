Reports: Real Madrid eye loan deal for MLS star striker

He is up to something!

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid's hunt for a striker has taken them all around Europe but now, they have reportedly turned their eye towards the USA. I am assuming that a few of you have guessed it correct. The striker is none other than the Swede, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as reported by Spanish media outlet Cope.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid has endured a goal drought and even a victory drought, to go with it. They have struck just once in their last 5 games and haven't won in their last 5 games across all competitions.

In fact, they have been so poor that they even lost to the Russian team, CSKA Moscow, in the UEFA Champions League. They find themselves at the 7th position on the LaLiga table and it could go worse if, Gareth Bale and Benzema don't find their form.

However, they have also been struck by injuries to several key players and even the fit players haven't been able to perform well. And, because of their poor performances, Julen Lopetegui is one the verge of being sacked according to many reports.

The heart of the matter

It is evident that Real Madrid needs a top quality forward and there have been few better than Zlatan Ibrahimovic in this century. He is only the 3rd active player to have scored 500 goals and sits on 25th position in the all-time rankings. Those numbers just tell that he is a phenomenal striker.

Cope reports that he could be the short term solution for Real to repair their goalscoring problems. He is already 37 years old and is on contract with LA Galaxy in the MLS. However, he hasn't shown any sign of slowing down and has scored 22 goals and assisted 6 times in just 26 games.

The Swedish legend has played for Barcelona in the past and has also been linked with a move to former club, Manchester United. He has played for many top clubs in his illustrious career including, Juventus, both the Milan clubs, PSG and Ajax. A notable club that is missing from the list is Real Madrid and he could play for them if, there any truth to these reports.

Rumour rating: 3/10

The source is a decent one but the problem over here is the report. Real Madrid pulling off such a sensational coup is difficult but nothing is predictable in the world of football.

However, we would request the readers to take this rumour with a pinch of salt and only if the rumour continues for a week or two, can we believe this.

What's next?

Real Madrid will play their next Champions League game against Viktoria Plzen, before playing the all-important El Clasico against Barcelona. On the other hand, Ibrahimovic will be busy helping his club LA Galaxy compete in the MLS.