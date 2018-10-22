Reports: Real Madrid eye shock move for former Barcelona star

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 902 // 22 Oct 2018, 17:37 IST

Real Madrid CF Press Conference

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid are plotting a stunning move to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January according to Manolo Lama, of Cadena Cope. The Host of Tiempo De Juego reports that Los Blancos are desperate to sign a striker in the winter transfer window and will make a move for the Swede.

Zlatan is currently enjoying a stint at LA Galaxy in the MLS. The striker has notched up 22 goals and assisted 6 in his 26 matches this season.

In case you didn’t know...

Ibrahimovic was at Barcelona for the 2009/10 season before he was loaned out to AC Milan. The Swedish striker had joined from Inter Milan for a stunning £59 million fee plus Samuel Eto'o.

He had a great start to his career at Camp Nou but everything went haywire after Pep Guardiola changed his formation and tactics. The striker was benched more often than not and he demanded a move away in the summer. He was loaned out to AC Milan – the side he joined permanently in 2011.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are having a tough time in front of goal and have managed to score just once in their last five games! Los Blancos have now started looking out for strikers and are bound to spend big on a goal-scorer next summer.

However, they have made peace with the fact that they will not be able to lure any big-name striker in January. Madrid are now looking for short-term solutions and have plotted a loan move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic as per the report.

Rumour probability: 4/10

It is very difficult to see Zlatan accepting the offer. It's not because of the connection he has with Barcelona but the fact that he has been playing regularly for LA Galaxy at the age of 37!

He will require some rest and the off-season move to Bernabeu will not be ideal for him.

Video

What’s next?

Real Madrid will have to look elsewhere to solve their goal-scoring issues. And they are going to have a tough time finding a clinical striker for the right price in January.