Reports: Real Madrid eyeing shock move for former Barcelona striker

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 671 // 23 Oct 2018, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Florentino Perez

What’s the story?

European Champions Real Madrid are looking to sign LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a sensational deal in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Cadena Cope via ESPN.

Julen Lopategui’s side has struggled for goals as they were in a 480 minutes goal-drought before scoring in the defeat against Levante last week. They believe that Ibrahimovic could be a good short-term solution to their goal-scoring woes.

In case you didn’t know…

Ibrahimovic moved to LA Galaxy after he mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United last season. The Swedish forward had scored 28 goals in 52 matches in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side.

He was the top goal-scorer for the team in the 2016/17 season and was an indispensable part of the setup before suffering an ACL injury against Anderlecht in April 2017.

The heart of the matter…

Real Madrid have desperately struggled in all competitions ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. They have notched only 14 points in 9 La Liga matches and the forward line looks bleak and lacks the incisive sharpness that Ronaldo provided.

Florentino Perez did not fittingly replace the Portuguese star and their only major business in the summer was the arrivals of Thibaut Courtois and Mariano Diaz. On the other hand, Ibrahimovic has scored 22 goals and notched six assists in 26 MLS matches already.

The former Manchester United star has set the MLS alight with his amazing performances and breathtaking goals on a regular basis. Moreover, Ibrahimovic seems to have recovered from his horrific knee injury and has continued his venomous goal-scoring form even in the USA.

Real Madrid are shrewd enough to look for a short-term option in Zlatan before they look for a good replacement in the summer. Ibrahimovic has represented some of the most prestigious clubs all over Europe including Madrid’s arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

His goal-scoring abilities have been consistent enough and his experience and strong technique allow him to adapt to different leagues quite easily. His exploits in the Premier League thus proved that Ibrahimovic could still adjust and attain success in different leagues despite being in the wrong side of the 30s.

Though the MLS teams provide relatively lesser competition for someone of his calibre; notching 22 goals in 26 matches in no mean feat either. His arrival at Real Madrid could certainly bring some reliability, leadership and composure in their forward line.

Rumour Rating/ Probability: 6/10

This news is being reported by ESPN, but they are originally citing Spanish radio station Cadena Cope. There could be some sense of truth in this particular news as the tension around Madrid is rising due to their poor form and hence the club might be looking for a quick solution to temporarily heal their wounds.

Video

What’s Next?

Ibrahimovic has never shied from new challenges, having played for numerous clubs from different nations throughout his career. It remains to be seen whether this rumour garners more attention in the coming months. Currently, Lopategui’s team is poised to come up against Plzen tonight in their third Champions League fixture.