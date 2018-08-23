Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Real Madrid agree deal to sign Liverpool flop

Apurva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
20.24K   //    23 Aug 2018, 19:10 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Julen Lopetegui's interesting move

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Iago Aspas according to El Chiringuito de Jugones [via Managing Madrid]. The former Liverpool star is Lopetegui's choice if they are unable to sign Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia.

Rodrigo has a €120 million release clause and Valencia want Los Blancos to activate it. They are not willing to negotiate a price for him.

Meanwhile, with just 9 days left in the transfer window, Madrid have got a 'Plan B' in place. They have agreed a deal with Aspas and are looking to hold talks with Celta Vigo. Should they be rebuffed, Madrid will go on to activate his €40 million release clause.

In case you didn’t know...

Aspas joined Liverpool in 2013 after an impressive season with Celta Vigo. He was signed by Brendan Rodgers to help Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez in the attack.

He flopped big time at Anfield and was loaned out the next season to Sevilla. He did not manage to impressive Liverpool and was eventually sold back to Celta in 2015.

The heart of the matter

Julen Lopetegui is keen on signing a striker this summer as Karim Benzema and Borja Mayoral are his only options. He wants to sign a prolific and experienced striker but isn't willing to spend big.

Rodrigo is still his first choice but with Valencia demanding a big fee, he has turned his attention to 31-year-old, Iago Aspas.

Rumour probability: 7/10

El Chiringuito de Jugones have turned out to be one of the most reliable sources this transfer window and they are very likely to be right once again. Aspas is most likely to jump on the chance of joining the Bernabeu side as this is his final chance of joining a big club and get a huge pay cheque.

Video

What’s next?

Real Madrid have 9 days to get things done and are most likely to take a day or two before finalising the move. Rodrigo is also said to be pushing for the move and unless Valencia decide to negotiate with Madrid, Aspas is likely to be a Real Madrid player by this time next week.

