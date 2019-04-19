Reports: Real Madrid in advance negotiations for Luka Jovic

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have needed a striker to rotate with Karim Benzema for a long time now and it seems as though their search might finally end with the acquisition of Luka Jovic.

In case you didn’t know…

Luka Jovic’s form this season has caught the attention of a number of clubs that also includes Barcelona. He has scored 25 goals so far this season and his efforts have seen his side make it to the semi-final of the Europa League.

He has already rejected the possibility of joining Barcelona, with his father claiming: "We have several proposals, including one from Barcelona, but Luka is not sure if he will get minutes there."

The heart of the matter

And now, according to Spanish outlet AS, Madrid have identified the Serbian as the perfect striker to compete with Karim Benzema. The decision was taken after considering aspects like his age, his ability to score, his potential ability as well as his relatively low price.

The report states that Frankfurt could sell their star man for anything around €60 million. Madrid already met his agent last month and presented a good sports project and economic proposal in order to convince the player.

Rumor rating: 6/10

AS are almost always hit or miss. They are a Madrid-based outlet and are often considered as a mouthpiece of Madrid but they have made a lot of unsubstantial claims in the past, so this could also be one of those.

What’s next?

Madrid have nothing left to play for this season apart from a second-place finish as they have lost everything that they could have. A summer of renovation awaits at the Santiago Bernabeu as Zinedine Zidane would look to build a squad capable of challenging on all fronts – and signing Jovic would be a good start.