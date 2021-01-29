Reports: Real Madrid join Liverpool in race for Lille star

Real Madrid are set to compete with Liverpool and are interested in signing Lille defender Sven Botman. The Los Blancos see the Dutchman as a replacement for Sergio Ramos, who is refusing to renew his contract at the Bernabeu.

Botman has been a rock at the back for Lille this season, and at only 21-years old, could be a fixture in Real Madrid's defense for years to come. The Dutchman is a graduate of the famed Ajax academy and joined Lille in 2020 after a loan spell at Heerenveen.

According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid will have to pay €25 million in order to secure the services of Botman. The Dutchman is also being pursued by the likes of AC Milan, Liverpool and Inter Milan. Botman's contract with Lille runs till 2025, but he would be tempted to move, if a club the size of Real Madrid come knocking.

Sven Botman in Ligue 1 this season:



✅21 games

✅10 clean sheets

✅70 passes per 90

✅86% pass accuracy

✅1.1 tackles won per 90

✅1.9 interceptions per 90

✅3 clearances per 90

✅3.6 aerials won per 90



Every single minute played this season, only 2 yellow cards. Fantastic CB. pic.twitter.com/jmB1yJrt60 — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 24, 2021

Any move for the defender by Real Madrid will be made in the summer, however DiarioMadridista reports that Liverpool may make a move for Botman during the current transfer window, given their injuries. Liverpool have lost both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries this season, so a move for the defender is not off the cards just yet.

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool need a quality center-back

Sergio Ramos has been a loyal servant to Real Madrid

With Real Madrid looking for Sergio Ramos' replacement, one can assume that the club are resigned to losing the Spaniard on a free, come the end of the season.

Ramos is currently in the last 6 months of his Real Madrid contract and is free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a summer move. PSG are said to be the frontrunners for the Spaniard's signature, with Ramos already having been contacted by the French champions over a summer move.

Real Madrid already have contingency plans in place however, as the Los Blancos are very close to agreeing a deal for David Alaba. The Austrian is also out of contract in the summer, and reportedly wants to join Real Madrid once he leaves Bayern Munich. Alaba will be seen as the natural replacement for Sergio Ramos, both in terms of quality and as a leader at the back.

Real Madrid will hope to beat Liverpool get this deal over the line as soon as possible, because losing Ramos would leave them short in the centre-back department going into next season.