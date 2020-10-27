Reports: Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain keeping tabs on Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba

Manchester United star Paul Pogba's contract situation is being closely monitored by Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain, as per reports.

The 27-year-old's original deal was set to come to an end in the coming summer, but the Red Devils recently triggered the optional one-year extension in the Frenchman's contract, extending his stay at the club until 2022.

There has been immense speculation surrounding Pogba's future in recent times, particularly in the ongoing campaign, given his new role from the bench. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that it was his mistake to rush Pogba back into action as he was recovering from COVID-19, Pogba has reportedly grown unhappy at his lack of starts.

Pogba and Manchester United could part ways this summer

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba

As per Italian outlet Tuttosport, Paul Pogba could depart from Old Trafford this summer, with a host of European giants monitoring talks between Manchester United and super-agent Mino Raiola.

The Red Devils are still in negotiations to extend his contract, but ESPN reported recently that they would not break the bank to extend his contract. More specifically, they stated that Manchester United would not offer him an 'Alexis Sanchez-style' deal.

Tuttosport believe there are two reasons due to which Pogba could leave Manchester United this summer. The first has to do with his lack of starts this season, having come off the bench more often regularly in recent weeks. The other is, as per the report, the fear of tying himself down to a massive contract that would be difficult to escape from should he want to depart.

Sky Sports analyst and former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently spoke about the compatibility of both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in midfield, and was critical of the Frenchman. Carragher believes that the pair do not work well together on the pitch.

Speaking on the Manchester United pair, the former centre-back explained;

"I actually admire [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer for putting [Paul] Pogba on the bench. I said here a few weeks ago, after the Crystal Palace game, Fernandes and Pogba, they're not a midfield together, they can't play together and they never will be."

2011 - Bruno Fernandes' goal at 99:45 is the latest scored in the Premier League since Juan Mata's strike for Chelsea against Norwich in August 2011 (100:03). Drama. #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/17NTb0qGkc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

Carragher added later;

"And the big problem for me is Paul Pogba, it has been for a long time. Bruno Fernandes is the man in that No.10 position, but I don't know how Ole can continue to not pick a £90million player so he will get back into the team. But for me, him and Fernandes will never work."

Manchester United prepare to welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford next as UEFA Champions League action resumes during the week.

