Reports: Real Madrid keen on beating Barcelona to sign world-class midfielder

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid's rivalry with Barcelona is well known across the world. Even the ones who do not follow football are aware of the tension and competition between the two Spanish giants.

The rivalry is now set to take place in the January transfer window as well. Reports in De Telegraaf (via TEAMtalk) claim that Los Blancos are keen on signing Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in January. The 13-time Champions League winners are ready to shell out €80 million for him.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona have been linked with De Jong for some time. The Catalan side were looking to sign him in the summer Ajax stayed put. They rebuffed all inquiries and made it clear that they were not willing to sell him. The Dutch midfielder is highly rated by Ajax and has been a vital part of their team.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are keen on signing a long-term replacement for Luka Modric and have set sights on de Jong. The Spanish giants are willing to break the bank to get the Dutchman who is also being chased by Barcelona.

However, the two Spanish sides are not the only ones looking to sign him. Tottenham, Manchester United and even Manchester City are keeping tabs on him. According to a report in Football Espana, Spurs had offered to pay €50 million to sign him in the summer but it was rejected.

Rumour probability: 7/10

De Telegraaf are a very reliable source when it comes to Dutch football. The publication are well known for breaking transfer news and rumours related to the Dutch clubs and this might just be their latest scoop.

Video

What’s next?

Frenkie de Jong has made it clear that he wants to play with Lionel Messi. So, right now, Barcelona have the upper hand but if the Catalan side do not end up matching Real Madrid's bid, they will not be able to sign him.