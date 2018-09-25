Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid keen on beating Barcelona to sign world-class midfielder

Apurva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
461   //    25 Sep 2018, 18:06 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid's rivalry with Barcelona is well known across the world. Even the ones who do not follow football are aware of the tension and competition between the two Spanish giants.

The rivalry is now set to take place in the January transfer window as well. Reports in De Telegraaf (via TEAMtalk) claim that Los Blancos are keen on signing Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in January. The 13-time Champions League winners are ready to shell out €80 million for him.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona have been linked with De Jong for some time. The Catalan side were looking to sign him in the summer Ajax stayed put. They rebuffed all inquiries and made it clear that they were not willing to sell him. The Dutch midfielder is highly rated by Ajax and has been a vital part of their team.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are keen on signing a long-term replacement for Luka Modric and have set sights on de Jong. The Spanish giants are willing to break the bank to get the Dutchman who is also being chased by Barcelona.

However, the two Spanish sides are not the only ones looking to sign him. Tottenham, Manchester United and even Manchester City are keeping tabs on him. According to a report in Football Espana, Spurs had offered to pay €50 million to sign him in the summer but it was rejected.

Rumour probability: 7/10

De Telegraaf are a very reliable source when it comes to Dutch football. The publication are well known for breaking transfer news and rumours related to the Dutch clubs and this might just be their latest scoop.

Video

What’s next?

Frenkie de Jong has made it clear that he wants to play with Lionel Messi. So, right now, Barcelona have the upper hand but if the Catalan side do not end up matching Real Madrid's bid, they will not be able to sign him.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Apurva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing former Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign Real Madrid target in January, Adidas...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to sign €60M winger 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing former Barcelona star, Barca...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid close to signing world-class winger,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid name Ronaldo's replacement, Barcelona set to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
World-class player set for Real Madrid move, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona's top target
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
Today ESP EIB 11:30 PM Espanyol vs Eibar
Tomorrow REA RAY 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow ATL HUE 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Huesca
Tomorrow ATH VIL 11:30 PM Athletic Club vs Villarreal
Tomorrow LEG BAR 11:30 PM Leganés vs Barcelona
27 Sep VAL CEL 01:30 AM Valencia vs Celta Vigo
27 Sep SEV REA 01:30 AM Sevilla vs Real Madrid
27 Sep DEP GET 11:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Getafe
27 Sep REA LEV 11:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Levante
28 Sep GIR REA 01:30 AM Girona vs Real Betis
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us