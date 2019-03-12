Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing €180 million-rated Premier League duo amidst Zidane's arrival

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.50K // 12 Mar 2019, 17:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zidane has Pogba and Mane on his wish list.

What's the story?

According to El Chringuito TV journalist Eduardo Inda, newly appointed Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane is planning a summer raid on Manchester United and Liverpool too, apart from his interest in Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

The Los Blancos' interest in PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea's talismanic forward Eden Hazard, is well known. However, El Chringuito TV has revealed that the Frenchman has two more names on his wishlist: Paul Pogba and Sadio Mane.

In case you didn't know..

Zinedine Zidane shockingly resigned as Real Madrid boss five days after Madrid won their record third successive UEFA Champions League title during his time at the helm.

However, since his departure from the Bernabeu, the Los Blancos' season has been nothing but miserable. After crashing out of the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League, the Galacticos now sit on the third spot of the league table - 12 points adrift of their eternal rivals FC Barcelona.

In the wake of the events where the 13-time European champions ruined their season within a week, the Madrid hierarchy decided to sack Santiago Solari who took over the job from Julen Lopetegui, to re-appoint the Frenchman.

The heart of the matter

Zidane, who now holds the pressure of rebuilding the broken morale within the Madrid squad and try to upturn their fortunes; something he did previously during his first spell at the club, has reportedly taken complete control over the signings.

While names like Gareth Bale are being expected to be sold the next summer, the Royal Whites are keen on signing a Galactico or two as well. While the arrival of Zidane at the Bernabeu dugout has raised the speculations over Neymar, Mbappe, Hazard's futures, there are several other names on the 46-year-old's wish list.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Liverpool's Sadio Mane, are known to be great admirers of the French tactician and wish to work with him, and vice verse. Zidane, who has a task of rescuing the drowning Madrid empire will look to secure the services of the EPL stars.

What's next?

Real Madrid will take on Celta de Vigo at the weekend in what is going to be Zidane's first match since being re-appointed as the Madrid boss. Also, the coming summer transfer window is going to be an exciting one.

Advertisement