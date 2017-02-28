Reports: Real Madrid to lodge a complaint to La Liga against biased broadcasting

The club are unhappy with the portrayal of their image in the news

by Rohit Viswanathan News 28 Feb 2017, 17:08 IST

Madrid celebrate Morata’s winner

What’s the story?

Real Madrid will be officially registering a complaint to Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga for what they claim to be biased broadcasting of their club and the events that take place.

The club officials feel media houses are only portraying a very negative perspective to the public while not allowing the right message about Los Blancos to be circulated. This is according to reports from Spanish TV station La Sexta.

The news comes after the controversial game between Villarreal and Real Madrid over the weekend. Los Blancos were trailing 2-0 at halftime but after getting one goal back the referee gave a contentious penalty to the away side.

Ronaldo converted and that sparked a comeback which no-one thought was possible until that moment.

In case you didn’t know...

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been accused of being given partiality by referees in La Liga. The Villarreal president also hit out at the club post the game claiming the Referee left with ‘Real Madrid bags’

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have been in a slight slump of form since their unbeaten run ended. They have not bene losing too many matches but it has become a case of winning ugly. They had a one point lead over Barcelona with two games in hand a week agio.

But they lost one of those games in hand to Valencia. It was critical for them to win this match to try and maintain some sort of advantage over their rivals. Given the importance of the fixture, there has been excessive criticism towards the refereeing and claims that the club are cahoots.

This is not the first time an incident like this has occurred. There have been several other isolated cases of favoritism from referees towards Real Madrid and Barcelona. Madrid understandably are defending these claims and in doing so have lodged a complaint as well.

But the truth of the matter still remains unsolved.

What’s next?

If the reports are true, then Javier Tebas and the La Liga board will take it under consideration. The consequences of the Denison that is taken will certainly affect how the league will operate in the future.

Sportskeeda’s take

Refereeing mistakes have become somewhat of a theme over the last year. Even the Premier League is suffering because of it. La Liga also faces the same issue but saying the big clubs might be taking it a bit too far.

There has to be more stringent rules in place for mistakes made by referees and also a better system of training them as well.