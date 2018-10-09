×
Reports: Real Madrid looking to make a stunning move for world-class Premier League striker

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
153   //    09 Oct 2018, 23:07 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

What's the rumour?

According to El Confidencial (via talkSPORT), Real Madrid are still keen on Spurs striker Harry Kane and are looking to make a stunning €200m for the star English striker in January.

Los Blancos are looking to strengthen their forward line ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in this summer transfer to Juventus. They are seriously considering the FIFA Golden Boot winner to be one of the players who could solve their current problems.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Kane has been constantly on the radar of Real Madrid in spite of the club not making an official approach for the player. His performance at the World Cup for England and Karim Benzema's poor form seems to have alerted the hierarchy at the Bernabeu and hence are looking to approach Tottenham for their talisman in the winter transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Harry Kane has evolved into one of the best strikers in the world who has got the ability to score goals out of nowhere for his side. He is a goal machine who has the ability to score at least 35 goals in a season for his side and is a danger for the opposition from set-pieces due to his height and shrewd poaching skills. His performances have certainly made Tottenham a force to reckon with in the Premier League currently.

Real Madrid have started the season very poorly and their key players are certainly not in their best form. The acquisition of Thibaut Courtois in the summer too hasn't made any impact for them. Hence, Madrid needs to buy some key players who could change their fortune and make them again one of the most feared teams in Europe.

Hence, the possible signing of Harry Kane could fill one of the loopholes in the Real Madrid side.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

It is a dream of any player to play for Real Madrid at least once in his life. Hence, this could very well tempt Harry Kane to seriously consider Real Madrid if they make an offer in January. It would also prove difficult for the Tottenham hierarchy to persuade Kane to not go to the Santiago Bernabeu.

What's next?

It is now up to Real Madrid to make a tempting offer for Harry Kane in the winter transfer window.

La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Karim Benzema Harry Kane Leisure Reading
Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
