Reports: Real Madrid looking to re-appoint Zinedine Zidane

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.16K // 07 Mar 2019, 18:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Press Conference

What’s the rumour?

According to former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon, Florentino Perez is endeavoring to bring back Zinedine Zidane as Madrid's coach. Calderon explained that Perez has already made contact with the Frenchman, who has declined the chance to return for now.

In case you didn't know...

During his years as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane went on to build a reputation as one of the most successful coaches in the history of Los Blancos. In two and a half years in charge, Zidane inspired the Spanish giants to a league and three consecutive Champions League titles.

On 31 May 2018, just five days after completing the Champions League three-peat, Zidane announced his resignation.

The heart of the matter

Having enjoyed a supremely successful spell at the helm, Zidane left Real Madrid at a favourable time, which is precisely the reason that fans are calling for his re-appointment. Quite fortunately, their prayers seem to have been answered as even Perez considers Zidane the ideal candidate to stead Madrid's sinking ship.

Calderon told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I know that this morning the president [Florentino Perez] called Zidane to ask him back, he said not now. He has left open the possibility of coming back in June."

"The first option for the president has always, always been Mourinho. But the problem is who is going to run the club in the office? They are talking of the possibility of Zidane or Mourinho - they are completely different coaches with completely different ideas of football."

"There is the option of bringing in Mourinho now, but to me, there is no point."

Rumour rating: 7/10

In the present situation, Zidane is truly the only manager who boasts the ability to rescue Real Madrid from the crisis they are, so it's pretty natural for Perez to turn to him.

However, with the Frenchman's unwillingness to return to the club until the summer, Perez has a big decision to make.

Advertisement

What’s next?

Santiago Solari's side will return to action on 10 March as they go head-to-head against Real Valladolid in LaLiga.

As for who the next manager of the club will be, only time will tell if Zidane is interested in a return or if Mourinho gets the nod instead.

Advertisement