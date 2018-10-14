×
Reports: Real Madrid looking to sell star player next summer

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
729   //    14 Oct 2018, 15:58 IST

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to the Sunday Express, Real Madrid are reported to be losing patience with the Gareth Bale and are ready to let him leave the club at the end of the season. Zidane was reportedly willing to sell him last season but was stopped by Florentino Perez from doing so.

In spite of the above reports, Bale is said to be happy at Bernabeu and does not want to leave the club to return to England. Nonetheless, it will be difficult for Bale to change the mind of the Madrid hierarchy who are desperately looking to sell him in order to reportedly fund the money for Eden Hazard in the next transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Bale has been a transfer target for many clubs in England like Manchester United and Chelsea. Reportedly, his former club Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in welcoming their former superstar back to the club where he became famous.

Despite this, Manchester United are in the lead to sign the star winger if he decides to leave the Los Blancos in the next summer transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Bale has constantly played in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo in the last couple of seasons. With his departure to Juventus, Bale has now got the opportunity to prove to the world the talent he possesses. Despite, this his form has been relatively poor this season and is currently injured.

Hence, Florentino Perez seems to have run out of patience and hence has decided to sell his star player despite Bale wanting to stay at the club.

Rumour Rating: 4/10

The Sunday Express is not a reliable source but there might be some truth in this report. Bale's injuries and poor performances have certainly didn't help his cause.

What's next?

The decision whether to sell their star player or not rests only with Florentino Perez now.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Florentino Perez
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
