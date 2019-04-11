Reports: Real Madrid looking to spend around €200 million to sign 3 superstars

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid have two transfer lists. One of them is a ‘cheap list’ while the other is an expensive one. In the first list, the Galacticos have the names of Eden Hazard, Adrien Rabiot and Luka Jovic, according to El Confidencial.

In case you didn't know…

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Hazard for a long time now and the player himself said: “Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.”

Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot is going to be a free agent in the summer and has attracted the interest of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Luka Jovic, too, has been heavily linked with the two Spanish giants.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Real Madrid are hopeful that signing these players wouldn’t cost the club more than €200 million. They plan to pay around €90 million for Hazard while Jovic could be bought for around €60 million.

Rabiot, meanwhile, is a free agent and is open to negotiate.

The other list – the expensive one – consists of Paul Pogba and Sadio Mane and they would cost in excess of €250 million. Manchester United, however, don’t want to sell Pogba, which is why Madrid have Christian Eriksen as an alternative.

Rumour rating: 5/10

While Madrid’s interest in Eden Hazard seems to be genuine, Luka Jovic and Sadio Mane might not be the type of players the Galacticos would really want. As a result, this report might not be entirely accurate in its claims.

What's next?

The summer transfer window of 2019 is perhaps going to be the biggest one in the history of Real Madrid. A lot of departures and arrivals are expected as the Merengues look for a revamp.

