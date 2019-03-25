Reports: Real Madrid make Liverpool star their top summer target

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool star Sadio Mane in the summer

What's the news

Real Madrid have made Liverpool star Sadio Mane their top target for the summer transfer window as they look for reinforcements in attack.

In case you didn't know

Liverpool bought Sadio Mane from Southampton for a reported fee of €41.2 million back in 2016. Mane has scored 53 goals and assisted another 21 in 111 games for Liverpool. The 26-year-old Senegal international is having a terrific season with Liverpool and has scored 20 goals this season- 17 of which have come in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane was Liverpool's star man against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 as his brace carried Liverpool through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The heart of the matter

A report from Marca suggests that Real Madrid have made Sadio Mane their top transfer target. Real Madrid manager is fond of the Senegal international's skills and has highlighted his name in his transfer wishlist, Marca has learned.

France Football reported last summer that Real had reached an agreement with the Liverpool winger after last season's Champions League final, and that the deal collapsed when Zidane decided to leave the club.

This is not the first time Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the reports have surfaced since the arrival of Zinedine Zidane, who has been an admirer of the Liverpool attacker for a long time.

Even if Real Madrid have a concrete interest in the player, there is no way Liverpool are going to let their star player leave and Real Madrid will have to splash something north of a €100 million for Liverpool to consider selling their prized asset. There is a very slim chance for the transfer to actually happen and Real Madrid should start looking at alternatives.

What's next

Liverpool will be looking to stay on top of the Premier League when they face Tottenham in the Premier League after the international break ends. Sadio Mane will be hoping to continue his goal-scoring run. Jurgen Klopp will be surrounded by questions regarding his player's future and if there is any substance to the recent reports.

