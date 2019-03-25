×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reports: Real Madrid make Liverpool star their top summer target

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
341   //    25 Mar 2019, 17:02 IST

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool star Sadio Mane in the summer
Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool star Sadio Mane in the summer

What's the news

Real Madrid have made Liverpool star Sadio Mane their top target for the summer transfer window as they look for reinforcements in attack.

In case you didn't know

Liverpool bought Sadio Mane from Southampton for a reported fee of €41.2 million back in 2016. Mane has scored 53 goals and assisted another 21 in 111 games for Liverpool. The 26-year-old Senegal international is having a terrific season with Liverpool and has scored 20 goals this season- 17 of which have come in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane was Liverpool's star man against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 as his brace carried Liverpool through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The heart of the matter

A report from Marca suggests that Real Madrid have made Sadio Mane their top transfer target. Real Madrid manager is fond of the Senegal international's skills and has highlighted his name in his transfer wishlist, Marca has learned.

France Football reported last summer that Real had reached an agreement with the Liverpool winger after last season's Champions League final, and that the deal collapsed when Zidane decided to leave the club.

This is not the first time Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the reports have surfaced since the arrival of Zinedine Zidane, who has been an admirer of the Liverpool attacker for a long time.

Even if Real Madrid have a concrete interest in the player, there is no way Liverpool are going to let their star player leave and Real Madrid will have to splash something north of a €100 million for Liverpool to consider selling their prized asset. There is a very slim chance for the transfer to actually happen and Real Madrid should start looking at alternatives.

What's next

Liverpool will be looking to stay on top of the Premier League when they face Tottenham in the Premier League after the international break ends. Sadio Mane will be hoping to continue his goal-scoring run. Jurgen Klopp will be surrounded by questions regarding his player's future and if there is any substance to the recent reports.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Sadio Mane
Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
Real Madrid will need to make €130 million offer to sign Liverpool star, superstar reportedly says yes to Zidane over telephone, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Los Blancos make Jurgen Klopp their number one target
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfers: 5 Realistic Targets Los Blancos could look at in the Summer Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos eyeing shock move for Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane insists on signing Liverpool star in the summer 
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Can Replace Gareth Bale At Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Star winger responds to Real Madrid transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Top 5 centre backs in world football at the moment
RELATED STORY
Reports: Serie A giants set price for Real Madrid target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid counter Barcelona with a €45 million bid for Liverpool target
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us