Reports: Real Madrid makes contact via telephone for Premier League star as they plan a sensational raid

Sayan Chatterjee

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Premier League star Paul Pogba is seriously considering his exit and Real Madrid have begun their operation to secure his services.

In case you didn't know..

Paul Pogba is one of the best players in the Premier League and remains the most valuable asset for Manchester United. Despite enduring a tough start to the season under Jose Mourinho, the 26-year-old midfielder has really come to life under the guidance of Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Pogba has racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for United this season and proven himself to be an asset. Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table, just two points below Arsenal who occupies the fourth spot to qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils have also reached the Quarter Finals of the Champions League after a sensational comeback against PSG.

The Frenchman never hid his desire to play for Real Madrid and under the guidance of French legend, Zinedine Zidane.

"Real Madrid are a dream club for all," the midfielder said at a press conference few days back.

Pogba was one of the key players for France as they lifted the World Cup last year and there is still a couple of years left in his current contract with Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid seems the ideal destination for the world-class midfielder, who seriously wants to play under Zinedine Zidane next season. Moreover, Zidane never hid his admiration for the 26-year-old French midfielder which is why 'operation Pogba' is underway.

Pogba se ofrece y el Madrid lo ve con buenos ojos https://t.co/uAVviYwU5g Informa @jfelixdiaz — MARCA (@marca) March 30, 2019

According to the report, Los Blancos hierarchy already made contact twice with Pogba's agent via telephone. His agent made Pogba's desire to leave United and play for Real Madrid quite clear as they are already planning an exit.

Despite the poor relationship between the Madrid board and Pogba's agent in the past. both parties are looking to find a solution but Pogba's transfer will come at a high price for Los Blancos.

Rumour rating: 5/10

Marca is a reliable source but it is not likely that United will let their asset go easily.

What's next?

Real Madrid will take on Huesca next in the LaLiga.

