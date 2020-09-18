Reports: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane rejects chance to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli

According to AS, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has rejected the chance to sign Tottenham Hotspur star, Dele Alli.

Spurs are believed to be in negotiations to sign two players from Real Madrid- Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon.

Tottenham Hotspur started off their 2020-21 Premier League season with a 1-0 home defeat to Everton last weekend. They delivered a dismal attacking performance and never seemed to trouble Toffees goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford.

The London outfit are now close to bringing back their former star Gareth Bale on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid, reported to be worth £13 million. They will also reportedly bring Spanish international Sergio Reguilon to north London for £22 million.

Real Madrid reject Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale-Dele Alli swap deal

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli seems to be burning out

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tottenham Hotspur will be worried about the form of their star midfielder, Dele Alli. The Englishman was substituted at half time during their game against Everton in what was said to be ' a tactical change' by boss Jose Mourinho.

Dele Alli has suffered from an alarming dip in form over the last couple of seasons. He signed for Tottenham Hotspur in February 2015 for an initial fee of £5 million. In each of his first two campaigns at White Hart Lane, Alli was voted the PFA Young Player of the Year and also made the PFA Team of the Year.

Due to his impressive performances for Spurs, Alli received an England call-up and has gone on to make 37 appearances for his country. However, his recent form has made the London club question his future, with manager Jose Mourinho reportedly labelling him as dispensable.

The AS report claims that Tottenham Hotspur offered Dele Alli to Real Madrid as part of a player swap deal for Gareth Bale. Los Blancos were, however, rumoured to have rejected the chance to sign the 24-year-old but opted to send Gareth Bale on loan to the Premier League club as they were desperate to get the Welshman out of the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid still have to pay half of his wages but are reportedly saving €15 million by paying only half.

Real Madrid's rejection of the swap deal was reportedly because boss Zinedine Zidane was incensed by comments that Alli made after he scored in Los Blancos' 3-1 Champions League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

Alli was quoted saying:

"I'm disappointed I didn't get the hat-trick to be honest. I had an easy chance at the end from a great ball in by Trippier."

The report claims that Zidane resents Dele Alli's comments as he doesn't believe that the brace was impressive. Alli's £100,000-per-week wages may have also been another reason for Real Madrid to reject the deal.