Reports: Real Madrid midfielder’s shirt number for Arsenal revealed ahead of loan move

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Real Madrid misfit Martin Odegaard for quite some time, and fans have now received another strong hint of the Spaniard’s impending arrival at the Emirates.

Acclaimed journalist Kike Marin recently posted a social media update that seems to indicate that the Real Madrid midfielder could be Arsenal’s next Number 10. The historic number might be available this month as Mesut Ozil nears his move to Fenerbahce.

Odegaard was picked up by Real Madrid from Stromsgodset in 2015, but the Norwegian struggled to break into the Los Blancos team. He was subsequently sent on season-long loans to Heerenveen and then Vitesse. However, it was during his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season that the 22-year-old really caught the eye and attracted attention from clubs around Europe.

The Gunners emerged as one of his suitors and it could be only a matter of time before the Norwegian’s loan deal to Emirates is confirmed. If Marin’s update is to be believed, it looks likely that the Real Madrid midfielder will be taking over the playmaking duties and the jersey number from another former Los Blancos midfielder. The journalist also mentioned the official Arsenal Twitter account in the picture.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to add a creative player this month as the infamous Ozil chapter looks set to come to an end. And the Spaniard has zeroed in on his countryman to take the Gunners forward. Real Madrid will receive £2m in loan fees from Arsenal for the Norwegian. The Premier League side will also pay his full wages for the entire period of the loan, which is likely to be till the end of this season. However, the Gunners will not have an option to buy at the end of the deal.

The Real Madrid midfielder has the talent to excel at Arsenal

The Arsenal No. 10 has been donned by some stellar names over the course of history. The last truly legendary player to wear the famous shirt was Dennis Bergkamp, who graced the number for 11 seasons from 1995 until the summer of 2006. Since then, Willam Gallas, Robin van Persie, Jack Wilshere, and Mesut Ozil have worn the shirt to mixed reactions.

Martin Ødegaard to Arsenal, here we go! The agreement has been reached after last contacts today between #AFC and Real Madrid. 🇳🇴



Loan until the end of the season, salary paid by Arsenal. Arteta’s call key to convince the player. Medicals pending - then deal will be announced. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2021

Now it remains to be seen whether Odegaard can recreate the aura of the famous shirt. However, there’s no denying that the Real Madrid player certainly has the talent to flourish at the Emirates.