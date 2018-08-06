Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for Tottenham superstar

Manav Jain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
2.67K   //    06 Aug 2018, 02:12 IST

Tottenham striker Harry Kane could be the perfect replacement for Real Madrid's departed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane could be the perfect replacement for Real Madrid's departed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid has constantly been linked with the biggest names in the sport like Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar among others after club legend Cristiano Ronaldo left to Italian powerhouse Juventus after nine extraordinary years.

A player of his stature would be extremely difficult to replace as no current player in world football would individually be able to repeat the kind of performances the Portuguese has been able to for the Los Blancos averaging over 40 goals every season.

Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez will try to persuade English club Tottenham Hotspurs to sell their star striker Harry Kane in a €250 million (£222m/$289m) deal and aim to convince the striker to move to the European giants, claims Don Balon.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid legend Ronaldo officially left Real Madrid for Juventus last month after nine successful seasons at the club, winning 15 major trophies including four UEFA Champions League titles - three of which have come in the last three seasons.


En
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo completed a move to Italian giants Juventus in a 105 million euros deal.

The European giants have been linked with the best players in world football as they look to replace their star striker who has averaged an insane 40 goals every season helping the Los Blancos become one of the best teams to have ever graced the pitch in world football.

Their spectacular feat of four UEFA Champions League titles in the last five seasons may never be achieved ever again.

The Los Blancos have been closely linked with Chelsea forward Eden Hazard in the past with rumors really heating up after his remarkable showing at the 2018 World Cup. The Belgian has publicly announced his admiration for the European giants in an interview who said a move to Real Madrid would be a dream come true and difficult offer to refuse.

The heart of the matter

Tottenham Hotspurs superstar Kane has been identified as Real Madrid's perfect replacement for the departed Portuguese superstar Ronaldo.

The English striker would be the ideal replacement in terms of statistics as he won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the English Premier League in 2016 and 2017, just missing out to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in 2018.

However, the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner has expressed his desire to stay with the North London club after signing a new bumper 6-year deal at the end of June 2018 making him the club's highest paid player by far.

Only a world-record bid would tempt the Spurs to part with their star striker who has single-handedly won them matches on a number of occasions in the past 3 years. They have sold their best players to Real Madrid previously when Croatian superstar Luka Modric joined in 2012 and Welsh superstar Gareth Bale joined for a world-record fee in 2013.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Real Madrid look to have delayed their pursuit for Tottenham Hotspurs superstar with the transfer deadline date due on Thursday, 9th August 2018 in England. The North London club do not have any potential signings lined up for one of the club's best ever players as they would require a number of players to make up for their huge loss.

This transfer could take place in the near future with Real Madrid still waiting to announce the replacement for their legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo but a move in this summer window for Harry Kane looks unlikely.


Video:


Will Spurs superstar Harry Kane join Real Madrid in a world-record fee? Who would the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the current transfer market? Please let us know in the comments section.





