Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid planning to land Fluminense starlet in January

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
2.12K   //    08 Sep 2018, 11:22 IST

Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly
Julen Lopetegui is looking to add to his already star-studded squad come January

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid aim to persist with their revamped transfer policy of investing in young talents rather than big money "Galacticos". They have now set their sights on 21-year-old Fluminense starlet, Pedro and are looking to land the striker in January, according to AS.

In case you didn't know...

Real are yet to sign a marquee superstar since spending €80m on James Rodriguez in the summer of 2014. Instead, the reigning European champions have turned to young players like Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Pedro, who has scored 12 goals in 23 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro club so far this season, is latest on their radar.

The heart of the matter

By virtue of his impressive performances this season, Pedro got a call-up to Brazil’s national team for the friendlies against the United States and El Salvador, but an untimely knee injury ruled him out for a month.

He penned a new contract at Fluminense recently with his release clause set at €50 million. However, AS believe the Rio de Janeiro club could accept a bid somewhere around €20-25 million for the player.

But still, as with any hot prospect, there would be competition for his services as several big clubs namely Sevilla, AS Roma and AC Milan are already said to have made inquiries.

Rumour rating: 5/10

January is still a long time to go and a lot of factors might come in to play over this period. Therefore it would be prudent to not outrightly believe this story. We're going with a 50-50 for this one.

Video:

What's next?

Should the move come through, it will be interesting to see whether the Spanish giants add him to the first team squad immediately or send the player out on loan that will allow him some time to adapt to European football.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Fluminese Football La Liga Transfer News
Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Reports: Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona's top target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus set to offer €50 million for Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid willing to spend €200m on FC...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus keen on signing another Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plot last ditch swoop for former...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Ronaldo set to buy LaLiga's Real Valladolid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star "desperate" for January move to...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make stunning bid for Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us