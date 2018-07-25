Reports: Real Madrid prepare bid for World Cup-winning Premier League star

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 2.91K // 25 Jul 2018, 13:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Florentino Perez is desperate to get some deals done this summer

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid have been searching for a replacement for the ageing Keylor Navas for a long time and now it looks like their search has finally come to an end. According to The Sun, Real Madrid have identified Tottenham Hotspur and France no. 1 Hugo Lloris as their new transfer target and are reportedly willing to bid £60 million for the World Cup-winner.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid's hunt for a goalkeeper dates back to 2014 when David de Gea's move broke down due to an ailing fax machine. Ever since, they've ventured into the market in search of a goalkeeper and have been linked with several high profile goalkeepers over the past few years.

With Alisson Becker joining Liverpool and David de Gea set to stay at United, Real Madrid had to look elsewhere.

The heart of the matter

Julen Lopetegui does not want to delay finding a Keylor Navas replacement any further and wants to sign Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur. Sources close to Lloris has suggested that he is open to moving to Spain.

But with Daniel Levy being a difficult man to negotiate with, Real Madrid will have to go all out in their pursuit of the 31-year-old.

If Spurs hold out for too much money or if the deal falls through, Real Madrid are expected to go back to Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea.

Hugo Lloris is also the captain of Tottenham and it would be a great blow to the team ahead of the new season if their first choice keeper who was impressive at the World Cup in Russia moves away from the club.

The club's fans are reportedly disgruntled by the lack of summer transfer activity and the situation would only worsen if there are more departures than arrivals.

Video

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

The Sun are not exactly the most reliable of sources when it comes to transfer news. Hence, it is advised that readers take this news with a pinch of salt.

What's next?

As I mentioned before, Real Madrid will find Daniel Levy very difficult to negotiate with and they'll have to offer something in the ballpark of £65 million if they're to sign Hugo Lloris. Well, Madrid have the money but will they go all out? Let's wait and watch.