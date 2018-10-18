×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Real Madrid protests Barcelona's LaLiga game in the US

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
339   //    18 Oct 2018, 11:14 IST

Real Madrid
Real Madrid

What's the story?

LaLiga giants Real Madrid have written to the Spanish FA in protest of the league match that is set to be staged between Barcelona and Girona in the United States of America this season.

In case you didn't know...

Spain's premier domestic league, LaLiga, have made a 15-year agreement with media company Relevent wherein they have assented to play one game per season in the USA. The move was made in a bid to make the league more relevant in the US.

Barcelona have been scheduled to go head to head with Girona in Miami on January 26.

The two clubs have previously asked the Spanish Football Federation for permission to host the game in the US.

The agreement also includes a compensation package for Girona season ticket holders.

The decision has caused massive outrage among fans and football clubs alike since it was announced.

The heart of the matter

European champions Real Madrid have penned down a letter to the Spanish Football Federation to register the club's disapproval of LaLiga's plans to host a game between Barcelona and Girona in the United States.

In the letter, the club said,

"First of all we would like to declare that Real Madrid were never informed that LaLiga had requested to play the game nor of the intention to make the request, and we were never asked our opinion on it"
"Nor, obviously, did LaLiga obtain Real Madrid's agreement, despite the fact that this game affects a competition in which we participate"

LaLiga president Javier Tebas, on the other hand, recently emphasized that teams play at different stadiums all the time.

Tebas said,

"Teams have also played at other stadiums while their grounds are being renovated or in order to generate more revenue."
"If we really believe in this sporting puritanism then we would need to make many changes in football."

Speaking to CNN Sport, Tebas also said,

"I would bet US$10,000 that the game will take place."
"I know both Spain and the sports world and therefore I knew it would not be easy and that there would be unrest."

What's next?

Over the years, several efforts have been made to host competitive matches overseas, the first being in 2008 when chief executive Richard Scudamore proposed to play an additional 39th round of Premier League fixtures overseas.

Years later, the decision is still being met with disapproval, and whether or not this game will take place in Miami remains to be seen.

Are you welcome to the idea of LaLiga matches taking place overseas? Have your say in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Lionel Messi Florentino Perez Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Camp Nou Stadium
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 8: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid players frustrated with manager...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign Real Madrid target in January, Adidas...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Review - Real Madrid and FC Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
5 attackers who have started the new LaLiga campaign...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Week 1 Review: Barca, Real register wins but...
RELATED STORY
El Clasico is the best game in the world, says Steve...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CEL DEP 12:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
20 Oct REA LEV 04:30 PM Real Madrid vs Levante
20 Oct VAL LEG 07:45 PM Valencia vs Leganés
20 Oct VIL ATL 10:00 PM Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
21 Oct BAR SEV 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Sevilla
21 Oct RAY GET 03:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe
21 Oct EIB ATH 07:45 PM Eibar vs Athletic Club
21 Oct HUE ESP 10:00 PM Huesca vs Espanyol
22 Oct REA REA 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
23 Oct REA GIR 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us