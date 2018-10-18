Reports: Real Madrid protests Barcelona's LaLiga game in the US

What's the story?

LaLiga giants Real Madrid have written to the Spanish FA in protest of the league match that is set to be staged between Barcelona and Girona in the United States of America this season.

In case you didn't know...

Spain's premier domestic league, LaLiga, have made a 15-year agreement with media company Relevent wherein they have assented to play one game per season in the USA. The move was made in a bid to make the league more relevant in the US.

Barcelona have been scheduled to go head to head with Girona in Miami on January 26.

The two clubs have previously asked the Spanish Football Federation for permission to host the game in the US.

The agreement also includes a compensation package for Girona season ticket holders.

The decision has caused massive outrage among fans and football clubs alike since it was announced.

The heart of the matter

European champions Real Madrid have penned down a letter to the Spanish Football Federation to register the club's disapproval of LaLiga's plans to host a game between Barcelona and Girona in the United States.

In the letter, the club said,

"First of all we would like to declare that Real Madrid were never informed that LaLiga had requested to play the game nor of the intention to make the request, and we were never asked our opinion on it"

"Nor, obviously, did LaLiga obtain Real Madrid's agreement, despite the fact that this game affects a competition in which we participate"

LaLiga president Javier Tebas, on the other hand, recently emphasized that teams play at different stadiums all the time.

Tebas said,

"Teams have also played at other stadiums while their grounds are being renovated or in order to generate more revenue."

"If we really believe in this sporting puritanism then we would need to make many changes in football."

Speaking to CNN Sport, Tebas also said,

"I would bet US$10,000 that the game will take place."

"I know both Spain and the sports world and therefore I knew it would not be easy and that there would be unrest."

What's next?

Over the years, several efforts have been made to host competitive matches overseas, the first being in 2008 when chief executive Richard Scudamore proposed to play an additional 39th round of Premier League fixtures overseas.

Years later, the decision is still being met with disapproval, and whether or not this game will take place in Miami remains to be seen.

