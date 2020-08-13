Real Madrid have a rejected a one-year loan offer from Arsenal for midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Spanish outlet Onda Cero. The midfielder lifted the FA Cup with Arsenal, beating Chelsea in the finals.

Real Madrid are unlikely to make new signings this summer, with several loanees set to return to the Bernabéu. The report suggests that the Londoners only offered to pay half of his weekly wages in their new loan offer, after paying his full wages of £100,000 a week and a loan fee of £3.6 million for the 2019-20 campaign.

TEAM OF THE SEASON ✨



We asked you to send us your top players throughout the 2019-20 #EmiratesFACup season to create a final XI.



Choose your second midfielder!@ChelseaFC's Mateo Kovačić@Arsenal's Dani Ceballos@shrewsweb's Josh Laurent@ManCity's Kevin De Bruyne — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) August 13, 2020

Real Madrid might look to keep Dani Ceballos next season

Midfielder Dani Ceballos grew into his role at Arsenal since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, impressing for the Spaniard since the restart especially in the FA Cup. The Spain U-21 international made 36 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring four goals and assists apiece.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal and Ayoze Perez of Leicester City battle for the ball

Real Madrid are looking to freshen up their squad ahead of next season, with Zinedine Zidane hoping to integrate the duo of Martin Odegaard and Ceballos. Odegaard, who was on loan at Real Sociedad, made 31 appearances in La Liga and has returned to Los Blancos after a fruitful season.

Arsenal might have to sign another midfielder ahead of next season if the Spaniard does stay in La Liga for next season, with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey mentioned as a potential target. Mattéo Guendouzi also looks like he is on his way out of the club after failing to impress Arteta.

Real Madrid have reportedly rejected a bid from Arsenal to take Dani Ceballos back to the Emirates on loan next season. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) August 13, 2020

Ceballos, speaking to Sky earlier in the season, discussed his future.

Advertisement

"I have to return to Real Madrid and they have to make a decision because I have a contract there for the next three years. Once I know their decision, I will sit down with my family and the people close to me and see what's best for me next year."

"But the truth is I'm very happy at Arsenal. It's a club in which I already have a year of experience, so it would be very easy to return. I wouldn't have to adapt to a new league or new club with a different manager and players"

Also Read: 10 best dribblers in world football at the moment