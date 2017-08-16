Real Madrid's appeal against Cristiano Ronaldo's ban rejected

This comes as a big blow to Real Madrid.

by Harsh Biyani News 16 Aug 2017, 20:27 IST

Ronaldo was shown 2 yellow cards in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup

What's the news?

The Spanish Football Federation's appeals committee have come to a decision regarding Ronaldo's challenge of the ban, with its verdict being upheld.

According to a tweet by Sky Sports, Real Madrid have failed in their appeal against the 5-match suspension handed to Cristiano Ronaldo for his red card at Barcelona.

BREAKING: Spanish Football Federation upholds decision to suspend @cristiano for five games #SSN pic.twitter.com/eCj9f0j9Cz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 16, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo had picked up 2 yellow cards on Sunday. The first yellow card was issued when he replicated Messi's celebration by removing his shirt. The second was given minutes later for diving, which many believe was a harsh call.

Apart from a 1 match ban, 4 more games were included for pushing the referee, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the back. The club was fined €1,400 while Ronaldo was fined €3000.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid were unhappy with the decision taken by the authorities. Club manager, Zinedine Zidane was extremely unhappy with the decision.

"I am annoyed. Well, pissed off really. I'm not going to get involved with the referees but when you look at everything that happened and you think that we're going to be missing Cristiano for 5 games, there's something going on there. I'm angry about that. Everybody is angry. Considering what he did it's a long ban for him," said the manager to the press ahead of the return leg at Bernabeu.

The club had decided to appeal against the ban with the meeting set to take place today, before the second leg. Zidane was hoping that the ban would be rescinded.

What's next?

Real will now have to play without Cristiano for 4 league games and they must now find a way to adapt. Ronaldo is set to miss the games against Deportivo, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Zidane, meanwhile, has said that no more players will leave the club now, with the transfer window set to close on 31st August. He is also happy with the set of players he has at his disposal. However, he did admit that some things are beyond his control.

Author's take

If reports are true, then Real Madrid are really in trouble. They will be missing their superstar for 4 more games, with the La Liga set to start this weekend.

Although, Real won the first leg 3-1, things won't be easy in the return leg with Ronaldo's absence.

Zidane would be looking to defend the title this year and was hoping the ban would be overturned.