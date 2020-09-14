Reports: Real Madrid set Bale price tag at £18 million

According to the Express, Real Madrid have set a price tag of £18 million for Gareth Bale. Real Madrid are hoping to entice the likes of Manchester United into signing Bale this summer.

Madrid would incur a loss of £67 million if they sold Bale at the price they have rumored to have quoted, but given that he has spent seven years at the club and is 31, they cannot hope to recoup even half of what they paid for the Welshman.

Real Madrid reportedly even offered to send Bale on a season-long loan to Manchester United, and pay half of his wages. Gareth Bale has not made an appearance for Real Madrid, since the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

Bale has had a major falling out with Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Zidane has cited Bale's attitude and constant injuries as reasons for his exclusion from the squad.

Bale has not done himself any favors during his time at Madrid either. The Welsh winger voiced his desire to leave Real Madrid last summer, only for the club hierarchy to block his move. Bale was also seen celebrating with his Wales teammates, after they qualified for Euro 2020, with a banner that said, 'Wales, Golf, Real Madrid, in that order'.

Manchester United are ready to turn their attention away from Jadon Sancho to pursue a deal for Gareth Bale, reports the Express 👀 pic.twitter.com/k5xBLlofFA — Goal (@goal) September 13, 2020

Real Madrid desperate to sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United this summer

Bale and Real Madrid have no intention of continuing his stay at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have grown fed up with Bale, and are desperate to get his mammoth €650,000 wages off their books.

Manchester United have always had an interest for Gareth Bale. United have been linked with moves for Bale last summer, and even in 2013, when they made a final day bid for Bale.

Manchester United have spent the majority of this summer transfer window chasing Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, but have been priced out of a deal for Sancho. While United are set to end their pursuit of the Englishman, they are rumored to be looking at alternative options to add strength to their attack.

Manchester United will only have to pay about 20m euros (£18.5m) if they want to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid

It's in the gossip ⚽ https://t.co/oWnw9gcZQ3 pic.twitter.com/lxqSKI7OUW — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) September 14, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly excited by the possible signing of Bale, and feels Bale would add some much-needed quality and experience, to a very youthful looking United frontline.

United, however, have a limited budget, because of the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, and are looking to implement a wage structure at the club. A deal for Bale would have to be a cut-price deal, with the player taking a sizeable wage-cut.

In a bid to entice Manchester United to sign Bale, Real Madrid have made the winger available at a paltry £18 million, and are even open to sending him on loan to Old Trafford and paying half his wages.

Manchester United will face competition from Bale's former club Tottenham, who are rumored to be interested in signing their former superstar. Tottenham have gotten off to a poor start this campaign, and seem to be lacking options upfront. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will definitely be pushing the club's hierarchy to make a bid for Gareth Bale.