Reports: Real Madrid set to battle AC Milan for €50M rated midfielder after signing Porto's Militao

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
408   //    15 Mar 2019, 11:15 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

According to the reputed Spanish media outlet, Sport, Real Madrid and AC Milan would have to battle for securing the signing of Real Betis star, Giovano Lo Celso, in the summer.

The Argentine playmaker is in demand across Europe after having spent a brilliant season with the Spanish outfit.

In case you didn't know..

Coming through the ranks of an Argentine club, CA Rosario, the central-playmaker gathered the attention of PSG scouts, as later, the French champions paid a transfer fee in the region of €10 million to secure the services of the player.

However, failing to get himself a place in the star-studded PSG lineup, the 22-year-old spent a loan-spell back at his parent club, Rosario, before being loaned out to Real Betis, last summer.

Since joining La Liga, the Betis playmaker has been exceptional on the field, gaining a lot of attention from the European elites, along with seeing a hike in his market value, which now falls in the region of €40-50 million Euros. Real Betis, who had a purchase clause in the loan contract with PSG, would most likely pay the sum at the end of the season to sign the player, permanently.

Maintaining a laudable statistical record in his maiden La Liga season, Lo Celso has scored 12 goals and set up another 4 in the 36 appearances made, so far.

The heart of the matter

In the wake up of a dreadful season which saw the Los Blancos crash out of the Copa Del Rey and the UEFA Champions League, after already losing the hopes of their 34th La Liga title, as they occupy the third spot in the league table - 12 points adrift of the leaders and arch-rivals, FC Barcelona; Real Madrid re-appointed Zinedine Zidane as the head coach, 10 months after he shockingly resigned as the Madrid boss.

With the view of strengthening his squad for the next season, the French tactician has already secured his first signing as Porto's star defender, Eder Militao, will be joining the club at the end of the season for a reported fee of €50 million.

According to the report, Real Betis will slap a €100 million release clause on Lo Celso and would only listen to offers above €50 million.

What's next?

In what is going to be Zidane's first match in charge of the Galactico during his second spell in the Bernabeu dugout, Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo.



