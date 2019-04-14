Reports: Real Madrid speaking with family of surprising Premier League ace

Photocall - Bertin Osborne Concert In Madrid

What’s the rumour?

Journalist Scott Minto had a rather peculiar tale to tell as he claimed that West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is on the radar of the Galacticos.

In case you didn’t know…

Declan Rice recently pledged his alliance to England over Ireland, a move that caused some controversy.

The heart of the matter

And according to Minto, Rice chose England because he was given assurances necessary regarding his international future. Minto also praised the all-round ability of the midfielder.

After that, he dropped the bomb, claiming that Real Madrid are interested in the player, are speaking to his family and that the news comes from a reliable source.

“He’s physical, he’s quick, his maturity for his age is incredible and he’s getting better and better and better with every game,” he said.

“Big decision obviously to leave the Republic of Ireland and go to England. Clearly he was told, not, ‘You’re going to get into the team’, but: ’You have a massive future and could be what we need for the national side.’

“I’m hearing that even Real Madrid are knocking on the door and speaking to his family and I’m not going to tell you [who], it’s a reliable source.”

Rumour rating: 5/10

It just doesn’t seem like Real Madrid would want someone like Declan Rice in the team, no matter how talented the player might be, as the Galacticos already have talented young midfielders in their squad.

What’s next?

With just 7 games to go for the Blancos this season, the main goal right now is to secure a second-place finish ahead of Atletico Madrid. After that, a summer of renovation awaits them as Zinedine Zidane will need to build a squad capable of winning major titles again.

